Letter: Burr, Tillis should support Judge Jackson

It is extremely disappointing to hear that our Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have announced they will vote against the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.



Her historic nomination comes at an urgent moment, as our country remains deeply divided and our fundamental rights — to education, economic security, bodily autonomy and freedom from discrimination — have come under attack.



To ensure equal justice, protect and advance civil rights, champion reproductive freedom and access to other health care, and protect voting rights for all, we need a fair-minded justice on the Supreme Court who will fight for everyone, not just special interests.



Judge Jackson’s exceptional record as a judge and lawyer demonstrates that she is highly qualified for this nomination, and that she is committed to fairness, impartiality and equal justice for all. As such, Judge Jackson should be swiftly and unanimously confirmed to the Supreme Court.



Judge Jackson’s confirmation is about protecting the rights of people from all backgrounds, for generations to come. As a member of the Salisbury Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women), I urge everyone to contact Senator Burr (202-224-3154) and Senator Tillis (202-223-6342) to voice their support for Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States.

— Eileen Hanson-Kelly

Salisbury