High school sports roundup: Carson tops Piedmont in softball

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s softball team beat Piedmont 6-1 on Thursday, a strong win for the Cougars against one of the traditional powers in 3A.

Carson (7-7) was able to schedule the game with the Panthers (12-4) after weather postponements created some adjustments to the slate.

Lonna Addison keyed the win in the circle and in the batter’s box. Addison pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.

She also came through with the key two-out hit in Carson’s four-run third inning. Addison’s double cleared the bases, and Makayla Johnson’s RBI single got another run home.

Catawba recruit Allie Burns scored twice for the Cougars. Johnson had two RBIs. Brooklynn Davis had two hits.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan played well against Mooresville, a strong 4A, but the Mustangs took a 3-1 loss on Thursday.

East batters didn’t strike out the entire game, but the Blue Devils (12-3) made the plays behind pitcher Mia Wraight.

Eleni Miller pitched a complete game for East (8-5).

Chowan recuit Mac Misenheimer had two hits for East and scored East’s run in the first inning.

Kori Miller had two hits. Myah Sifford had a double. Addie Plott and Maddie Roberts also had hits.

A two-run single by Bentli Meadows was the key hit for Mooresville.

HS boys tennis

TYRO — Salisbury’s boys tennis team closed out a perfect Central Carolina Conference season by beating West Davidson 9-0 on Thursday.

Will Koontz, Colin Donaldson, Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Kevin Williams and Wyatt Goodnight won in singles and doubles for the unbeaten Hornets (11-0, 10-0).

HS boys track

Salisbury competed with South Davidson and Thomasville in a track meet at Thomasville.

Team scores weren’t available in a meet that had light participation in a number of events.

Salisbury won the 4×100 and 4×400.

Robert Moulton won the 110 hurdles (20.22 seconds). Jamal Rule won the 400 (53.85). Deuce Walker won the 200 (23.91). Robert Gould won the 3200 (14:44). Marcus Cook won the long jump (19 feet, 10.5 inches).

•••

North Rowan’s boys scored 83 points and won a meet hosted by East Davidson (81). West Davidson (50) NC Leadership Academy (24) and Lexington (8) also were in the meet.

North won the 4×200 (1:34.9) and 4×100 (45.4).

Amari McArthur won the 100 (11.2) and 200 (23.4). Quintin Wilson won the 110 hurdles (18.0).

McArthur, a junior, has received recent football offers from Richmond and South Carolina State.

•••

In a track meet hosted by East Rowan on Thursday, Lake Norman Charter (81), topped East (73), Northwest Cabarrus (62) and South Rowan (51).

East winners were Cole Eagle in the long jump (18-1.5) and Dominick Dale in the discus (120-2) and shot put (41-5).

South winners were Gabriel Pozyck in the 100 (11.66), Jadon Moore in the 400 (55.02), Eli Julian in the 3200 (11:04), Marcus Holloman in the high jump (6-2) and triple jump (39-8) and Caleb Holmes in the pole vault (11-0).

HS girls track

Northwest Cabarrus (88 points) won the track meet at East Rowan. The Mustangs scored 78 points. Next were Lake Norman Charter (60) and South Rowan (38).

East won the 4×200.

Individual winners for East were Mesiya Howell in the 100 (13.26), Meredith Bonner in the 1600 (6:05), Peyton Whicker in the 100 hurdles (17.67) and 300 hurdles (50.75) and Jasmyne Brown in the pole vault (6-6).

Macy Miller won the high jump for South (5-0).

•••

East Davidson won the girls track meet that it hosted with 81 points. Next were North Rowan (71), West Davidson (64) and Lexington (16).

North won the 4×200 (1:50.6) and 4×100 (52.1).

Tai’lah Ward won the 100 (12.8) and 200 (26.6). Bloom Goodlett won the 400 (1:07). Aniya Brown won the 100 hurdles (16.4) and 300 hurdles (48.4).

•••

Winners for the Salibury girls in the meet at Thomasville were Keeley Robinson in the 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles, Mary Morgan in the discus, Millie Wymbs in the 1600, Angie Landaverde in the long jump and Elinor Hinson in the high jump. The Hornets won the 4×200 and 4×100.

HS boys golf

Will Webb shot 40 and led a third-place effort by Salisbury golf this week.

Bo Brincefield and Warren Fesperman shot 41. Drew Aron shot 44.