Education Briefs: Catawba to host inclusion conference

SALISBURY — Catawba College will host the inaugural “Intersections of EDJI-Cation” Conference Friday from noon-6:30 p.m. in the Peeler-Crystal Lounge, Robertson College-Community Center on Catawba College’s campus in Salisbury.

The conference will feature speakers and a workshop highlighting leadership opportunities where equity, diversity, justice, inclusion, and sustainability meet. Phoebe Gooding from Toxic Free, NC and Hawk’s Nest Healing Gardens will lead the keynote discussion centered on “Cultivating Resilient Change withPeople and the Land.” The session will encourage careful thought on interspecies, intergenerational, and intercultural equity.

Students from Catawba College and Livingston College will feature a panel on “The Gift of Interdisciplinary Learning.” Students include Daniel Baguma, Willow Gatewood, Kathryn Webb, Brandon Stewart, Trey Raisbeck, and DaQuan Coleman. The students will share highlights from their experiences of the cross-disciplinary classroom and the opportunities that such learning provides for application and amplification of critical thought beyond the classroom.

The third session is a think-action workshop focused on “Restorative Justice in Education and Beyond.” Jonathan Swartz and Mikayla W-C McCray from the Zehr Institute and the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding at Eastern Mennonite University will lead the workshop providing clear vision toward change for institutions of higher education, community organizations, and the space where they interface.

A farm-to-table lunch, networking breaks, and the music of Catawba student and local artist-ecologist, Willow Gatewood, will also be a part of the event.

Registrations are required today by noon. Additional details and registration are available online at: shorturl.at/bvCHS. For more information, contact Dr. Mercedes Quesada-Embid at mquesada19@catawba.edu or Dr. ChaMarra Saner at cksaner14@catawba.edu.

All-County Choral concert at Carson High School

The all-county event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Jesse C. Carson High School auditorium. It includes both middle and high school choirs of more than 80 students. The event is free to attend.

38th Civitan Scholars Banquet

The 38th annual Civitan Scholars’ Banquet was held at East Rowan High School on Monday.

The banquet is sponsored by the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, the event honors the top academic students in each grade level and their parents.

Alan King, retired Assistant Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools, spoke about overcoming difficulties in life and working with the situation you have been given.

Rick Wilson, president of the club, presided.

The Civitans award a scholarship to Tiffin Jacobs, who plans to attend Brevard College.

Students being honored included Freshmen Emery Basinger, Jasmyne Brown, Walter Earley, Sonja Hood, Blake Matthews, Eleni Miller, Camryn Perkins, Emilee Potts, Chloe Shank, Andrew Thompson, and Lindsey Whisnant.

Sophomores included Jadyn Featherstone, Nathan Hayworth, McCall Henderson, Owen Kesler, Logan Leon, Landon Merrell, Madalyn Roberts, Braden Shive, Allie Treece, and Wyatt Trexler.

Junior scholars were Sela Bettoli, Joseph Boehm, Ryan Brady, Hallie Cox, Isabella File, Charlene Holt, Carlee Patterson, Matthew Puga, Luke Smith, Bella Turner, Dylan Valley, and Audrey Ward.

Seniors included Addison Barrett, Emma Callahan, Jaysa Causby, Jace Cline, Thomas Ferguson, Luke Heglar, Avery Johnson, Caroline Powell, Sydney Steelman, Joanna Thompson, and Jaxon Trexler.