New playground equipment open in Kannapolis at Village Park

KANNAPOLIS — New playground equipment at Village Park in Kannapolis is now open.

The previous playground equipment was 20 years old, so it was time for a makeover.

Children of all ages and abilities will enjoy climbing apparatus, a 23-foot tall tunnel, towers, a rope venture, an urban swing and corkscrew slides.

One playground section is ideal for children aged 2-5 and the other playground section is perfect for 5-12 year-olds.

Two playgrounds are now open at the East C Street park.

The carousel and train are also now open every weekend. Admission for these is $1.50.