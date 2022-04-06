New playground equipment open in Kannapolis at Village Park

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — New playground equipment at Village Park in Kannapolis is now open.

The previous playground equipment was 20 years old, so it was time for a makeover.

Children of all ages and abilities will enjoy climbing apparatus, a 23-foot tall tunnel, towers, a rope venture, an urban swing and corkscrew slides.

One playground section is ideal for children aged 2-5 and the other playground section is perfect for 5-12 year-olds.

Two playgrounds are now open at the East C Street park.

The carousel and train are also now open every weekend. Admission for these is $1.50.

