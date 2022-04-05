Teens With A Mission 5K set for April 29

SALISBURY— First Presbyterian Church is hosting the Teens With A Mission 5K and Superhero Fun Run on Friday, April 29.

The half mile Superhero Fun Run begins at 7:30 p.m. and the 5K run and walk starts at 8 p.m.

Fun run participants are encouraged (but not required) to wear their favorite superhero or character costume.

The race will begin and end at First Presbyterian Church.

Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Salisbury/TeensWithAMission5KandSuperHeroFunRun?remMeAttempt= for $20 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run. Race day registration is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run.

Timing and scoring will be conducted by the Salisbury Rowan Runners.

Awards will go to the top three overall females and males, along with the top male and female runners 40 and over. Three deep awards will be given in each age group.

In the fun run, awards go to the top three overall and for age 12 and under. All finishers get a medal.

All registered participants are entered to win a door prize.