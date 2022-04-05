Area Sports: Gouge dominates for Falcons; 1-0 win for Carson

From staff reports

West Rowan won 16-1 at Concord on Monday in a South Piedmont Conference baseball game moved up a day due to weather concerns.

Catawba signee Casey Gouge (5-1) pitched no-hit ball for six innings. He walked one and struck out eight. Drew Burton pitched the seventh.

The Falcons took a precarious 2-1 lead to the fourth, but that’s when they erupted for six runs.

West got eight runs in the top of the seventh.

The Falcons (10-3, 6-1) got 19 hits and won their sixth in a row.

Lucas Graham and Matthew Connolly had three hits and two RBIs. Gouge, Burton and Noah Loeblein had two hits each.

•••

Carson got only three hits on Monday, but still won 1-0 in SPC play against Central Cabarrus in a game moved up due to Tuesday’s weather forecast.

Jacob Efird doubled to lead off the second inning for the Cougars (8-5, 4-3), was bunted to third and came home on Aaron Coe’s sac fly.

Mikey Beasley (4-0) pitched very well into the sixth inning for the win, while Casey Crawford earned a save.

•••

The highly anticipated South Rowan-East Rowan baseball game has been pushed back to Wednesday by the weather forecast.

That game will be played at South, with a starting time of about 7 p.m. It’s expected to be a matchup of two undefeated future ACC pitchers in South junior lefty Haiden Leffew (Wake Forest commit) and East senior Cameron Padgett (UNC signee).

Padgett is yet to be scored on this year and has fanned 18 in a game this season, while Leffew has struck out 17 in a game.

Both teams are 6-0 in the South Piedmont Conference.

The teams also are scheduled to play at East’s Staton Field on Friday.

South’s lineup includes shortstop Nathan Chrismon (East Carolina signee), center fielder Kane Kepley (Liberty signee) and second baseman Ty Hubbard (Catawba signee).

East’s sophomore shortstop Cobb Hightower is a recent UNC commit.

East (12-1) is ranked No. 1 in 3A West, while South (9-2) is ranked eighth.

Local golf

Tommy Whitman (Stony Point) accomplished the feat of a rare hole-in-one on a par-4 at McCanless on Saturday.

Whitman used a driver to ace the No. 15 hole that was playing 300 yards from the white tees.

Whitman was playing in the Lake Harvest Church of God fundraising tournament with Lonnie Christenberry, Matt Lewis and Kenny Helms.

The group rode up to the green thinking the ball had to be close. The group in front of them said they were trying to putt and Tommy’s ball rolled right by them and straight into the hole.

Whitman’s foursome won the tournament.

McCanless Couples

The McCanless Couples enjoyed great weather on Sunday.

First place went to Azalee & David Huneycutt and Beverly & Ty Cobb.

Cameron Snow, Susan Wydner and Pam & Ralph Carver placed second.

Heather DePalma-Spivey had closest to the pin.

Beverly Cobb had longest putt.

College golf

In the South Atlantic Conference women’s golf tournament at Hartsville, S.C., play continued on Monday and concludes with the third round today.

Anderson is 14-over and leads second-place Limestone by 11 strokes. Catawba is ninth in the 13-team field, 54 shots off the pace.

•••

Senior Trey Tobias’ surge on the back nine on Sunday included a birdie on the 17th hole that proved to be the difference as Charlotte notched a one-stroke victory to claim the title at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate in Kannapolis.

Charlotte, ranked 27th, and No. 21 Ole Miss, were staged a two-team battle for the top spot in the 15-team field.

High Point’s Charlie Barr shot 75-74-75, while Richmond’s Michael Childress, local golfers who are Cannon School graduates, shot 77-71-76. They tied for 77th at 11-over.

College softball

Catawba lost twice to South Atlantic Conference frontrunner Anderson on Monday.

Anderson (31-5, 14-2) socked three homers and scored eight runs in the second inning to rout the Indians 11-0 in the opener.

Catawba (4-26, 0-16) put up a fight in a 5-3 loss in the second game.

Kary Hales (Carson) and Courtnee Carter hit home runs, and Hales pitched a complete game to give the Indians a chance.

HS softball

Campbell Schaen pitched Mooresville to a 3-1 win against Hickory Ridge in Greater Metro softball played on Monday.

HS basketball

Carson senior guard Hannah Isley committed to Pfeiffer’s basketball program.

The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior for a 25-4 team.

•••

Salisbury senior Cameron Stout has been invited to play in the Hoopfest Classic All-Star Game.

HS boys swimming

Carson senior Cooper Sever, Rowan’s top male swimmer in recent seasons, committed to Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

Roger Williams is a powerhouse in New England in the sports of swimming and sailing.

The son of Catawba’s swimming coach, Michel Sever, Cooper spent some early years in New England.

Legion baseball

Registration for Rowan County American Legion baseball players will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

Sign-ups are at Harold B. Jarrett Legion Post 342 at 1024 Lincolnton Road.

Bring a birth certificate.

•••

Mocksville has announced that it will be playing for a 40th consecutive season at Rich Park.

HS boys golf

The Rowan County Championships are set for April 19 at the Country Club of Salisbury.

HS track and field

The Rowan County Championships are set for April 20 at East Rowan.

HS boys tennis

Salisbury won 9-0 on Monday’s Senior Night against Lexington.

The Hornets (10-0, 9-0) stayed undefeated and wrapped up the outright conference championship with the win over the second-place Yellow Jackets (9-3, 7-2).

Winners in singles for the Hornets were Will Koontz, Colin Donaldson, Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Kevin Williams and Wyatt Goodnight. Hlavacek’s first set went to a tiebreaker.

Koontz/Donaldson, Davis/Williams and Hlavacek/Goodnight won doubles matches.

Salisbury plays its final CCC match today at West Davidson.

HS girls soccer

Salisbury improved to 4-1 in the Central Carolina Conference and 9-1 overall with a 4-0 victory over East Davidson.

Sutton Webb scored a first half hat trick for the Hornets, and Kendall Colwell scored the match’s only goal of the second half.

Assists were credited to Colwell, Webb and Sydney Hlavacek. Hannah Schmeltzer recorded nine saves for the Hornets, who also got excellent play from Sage Huffman and Stella Koontz. Next for Salisbury is a CCC matchup Wednesday vs. Lexington. Game time is 6 p.m.

HS fishing

Carson’s Harrison McCall was named to the Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.

Students were selected based on success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.

McCall has made a college commitment to Lander’s fishing program and he’s currently playing on the Carson golf team.

Hunter Alexander was Honorable Mention for All-State.