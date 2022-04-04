Blotter: Kannapolis man charged for stealing guns

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man was arrested on multiple felony charges including theft of firearm on Friday.

Joshua Hunter Finney, 22, of Kannapolis, was charged with three counts of felony larceny of a firearm, a count of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Finney is accused of stealing three weapons, including two .410 shotgun calibre handguns and a 9mm handgun. Finney allegedly broke into a Chevrolet truck and was charged for possession of a firearm by a felon because of a previous conviction for trafficking cocaine.

He was transported to Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $10,000 bond.

In other warrants:

• Kassie Michelle Blackwell, 32, of Mocksville, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday. She was allegedly found in possession of heroine, cut straws and scales.

• Jonathon Vance Setser, 21, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday. On Sunday, Setser was charged with felony trafficking LSD. Setser was allegedly found in possession of heroin cut straws, scales and “excess of 400 dosage units of LSD.”

• Giovanni Alonzo Leal, 27, of Salisbury, was charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny on Friday. Leal allegedly broke into a Chevrolet sedan and stole three sets of car keys.

• Don Allen Parson Jr., 44, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Friday. Parson was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.

• Travis Michael Hall, 73, of Winston-Salem, was charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Friday for offenses dated March 8. Hall allegedly obtained $750 from a victim under false pretense and sold a vehicle that did not belong to him.

• Jeb Lee Hampton, 24, of Salisbury, was charged with two counts of felony larceny on Sunday. He is accused of attempting to steal two trailers and an ATV.