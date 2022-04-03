Speaker will discuss using metal detectors around historic sites at Historic Salisbury Foundation’s annual meeting

SALISBURY — The Historic Salisbury Foundation will have Jake Murdock of Carolina Metal Detecting as the featured speaker for the annual meeting on Thursday.

All members and prospective members of the foundation are invited to attend at the Historic Salisbury Station. The event begins at 6 p.m. A brief business meeting and the executive director’s yearly review will be followed by Murdock’s talk on detecting around historic sites in Salisbury. A reception will be held at the end of the talk, catered by DoughGirls Catering.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit historicsalisbury.com/events/annual-meeting.