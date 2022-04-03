Republican candidate forums for commissioners, judicial races in the 2022 primary to be held this week

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Republican Party will begin candidate forums this week for the county commissioner, clerk of court and district attorney race in the 2022 primary election.

The party has scheduled a handful of forums for the primary races. The primary election is May 17. Absentee by mail ballot voting is underway, and early voting in Rowan County starts April 28.

The first forum will be held Tuesday and feature Rowan County commissioner candidates, which include incumbents Greg Edds, Jim Greene and Judy Klusman, along with challenger Michael Julian and Angie Spillman. It begins at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to last an hour in the Heritage Room, located at 118 E. Council St. The moderator will be Stephen Kidd, a local businessman and previous chair of the Rowan County Republican Party.

On Wednesday, voters can hear from candidates for the clerk of court and district attorney races. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Stanback Auditorium of the Rowan Public Library main branch is a forum for clerk of court candidates, which include Rebecca Saleeby and Todd Wyrick. The moderator will be Mary Blanton, a retired lawyer and previous member of the Rowan County Board of Elections.

Later at 7:30 p.m., voters will hear from district attorney candidates, which include incumbent Brandy Cook and challenger Paxton Butler. It will be located in the Stanback Auditorium following the clerk of court forum, with retired lawyer and former District Judge Ted Blanton as moderator.

Members of the public are invited to submit questions for candidates at http://rowan.nc.gop or by emailing vicechair@rowanrepublicans.com. Questions won’t be targeted at individual candidates and questions won’t be taken during the forums. For more information, contact the party’s vice chair Greg Skelly at vicechair@rowanrepublicans.com.

Forums for additional races are scheduled throughout April. Those include:

• April 12: District court judge, 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Rowan Public Library main branch inside the Stanback Auditorium. Candidates include Chris Sease and incumbent Kevin Eddinger for seat No. 1; incumbent Beth Dixon for seat No. 2; Lauren Hoben and Cynthia Dry for seat No. 3; and incumbent James Randolph for seat No. 4.

Moderator: Anna Mills Wagoner, retired Superior Court judge

• April 12: Superior Court judge, 8 p.m to 8:45 p.m. at the Rowan Public Library main branch inside the Stanback Auditorium. Candidates include Michael Adkins and incumbent Tim Gould, who are competing for one seat.

Moderator: Anna Mills Wagoner, retired Superior Court judge

• April 21: N.C. House District 83, 6:30 p.m. at the Laureate Center, which is located at 401 Laureate Way in Kannapolis. Jointly hosted by Cabarrus County Republicans, candidates include Brad Jenkins and Grayson Haff, both of China Grove, along with Kevin Crutchfield from Midland.

Moderator: Brittany Barnhardt, mayor of Granite Quarry, and Jack Lambert, Cabarrus Republican Party vice-chair

• April 25: Rowan County sheriff, 6:30 p.m. at East Rowan High’s auditorium, located at 175 St. Luke’s Church Road. Candidates include Mike Caskey, Tommie Cato, Travis Allen, Brad Potts, Jack Eller and Greg Hannold.

Moderator: Kent Bernhardt, local emcee with radio and musical experience