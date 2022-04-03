Letter: Thanks for the memories

Thank you for the article on the forgotten man and his mountain. Samuel Young was my fifth great-grandfather and initial Revolutionary ancestor for my membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution.

When we came to Salisbury after WWII and my Dad had retired from a career in the U.S. Coast Guard, my Mom took me to see Young’s Mountain and visit relatives in Cleveland. I remember the hassle about putting communication towers on the top of the mountain.

Thank you again for the memories!

— Jane Smith-Steinberg

Salisbury