Letter: Support for Adkins

I support Michael Adkins for Superior Court judge. It has been my pleasure to have known Mike and his family for more than 30 years. He is a committed Christian family man and an active member of our community who knows and values the people of Rowan County.

Since Superior Court judges deal with complex civil and criminal issues, it is imperative that judges be experienced in both areas of the law. During my years “in the courthouse” as a lawyer and former district attorney, I observed and was impressed by Mike’s knowledge, legal ability and commitment to justice for all, whether in civil or criminal litigation.

Rowan County has a long and distinguished history of electing qualified and fair minded attorneys to the Superior Court bench. Michael Adkins will continue that tradition.

I urge Rowan voters to elect Michael Adkins for Superior Court judge.

— Bill Kenerly

Salisbury

Editors note: Kenerly is a retired Rowan County district attorney.