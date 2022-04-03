Letter: Long Ferry Road will need to be widened

With the creation of a new Business Park, Long Ferry Road will need attention.

Long Ferry will need to be widened and straightened. A center lane will need to be created from I-85 to Buck Station Road. The road is an old farm to market route and it will need to be brought up to be able to handle 80,000 pound vehicles as well as the increase in daily shift traffic.

Residents will need the center lane to be able to access their own driveways. Growth is good, planning and improvement need to be part of that growth.

— Michael O’Connell

Salisbury

