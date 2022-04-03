Fisher selected as Pfeiffer physician assistant program director

Pfeiffer University News Service

ALBEMARLE — Pfeiffer University has appointed Dr. Scott Fisher as program director for the physician assistant program at the Center for Health Sciences in Albemarle. He will join the faculty May 9.

Fisher earned a bachelor of health science at Campbell University and a bachelor of science and a master of physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He has earned two doctorates, the doctor of science in emergency medicine physician assistant studies from Baylor University and the doctor of medical science in health professions education from the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions.

Fisher serves as the academic coordinator for the Physician Assistant Program at Methodist University in Fayetteville. He also works clinically as a Red Cross volunteer at Womack Army Medical Center in a five-week intensive outpatient program for chronic mild traumatic brain injury patients. Fisher has been a certified physician assistant since 2009 and has practiced clinically most of that time in family and emergency medicine.

Fisher served for over 25 years in the U.S. Army. He started his Army career as a medic and was later a special operations medic at the rank of master sergeant. He declined attendance at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy to become a physician assistant. Fisher retired from the Army at the rank of major after deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan. He also went to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to assist with humanitarian efforts after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Fisher has been inducted into the Pi Alpha honor society and is a recipient of the Order of Military Medical Merit. He is a CrossFit athlete and coach, and he enjoys hiking, paddle boarding, and most outdoor activities.