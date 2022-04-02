Smart Start Rowan’s Week of the Young Child activities set to begin

By Susan Shinn Turner

Smart Start Rowan

Each year, Smart Start Rowan hosts Week of the Young Child, five days of events focused around children up to age 5.

“We are so thrilled to be able to offer Week of the Young Child activities and events in person this year!” says Amy Brown, Smart Start Rowan’s executive director. “This is a very special week for us and the children and families we serve, so getting to be together in person makes it extra special.”

Week of the Young Child promotes the needs of young children and their families and recognizes the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs. It’s sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the world’s largest early childhood education association.

In Rowan County, the week kicked off on Saturday with story time at South Main Book Store with owner Alissa Redmond.

Events coming up this week include:

Music Monday — 10 a.m., Smart Start Rowan playroom, 1329 Jake Alexander Blvd., South — Ermalyn Jack, parent educator, will lead a music class. Participants will make their own instruments and enjoy music and dancing.

Tasty Tuesday — 10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Play and Learn Group, Life Church, 708 Jake Alexander Blvd., West — Ermalyn Jack will teach a healthy cooking class at the Kaleidoscope Play and Learn Group.

Work Together Wednesday — 10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Play and Learn Group, Christ United Methodist Church, 3401 Mooresville Road — Members of the Salisbury Police Department will join the Kaleidoscope Play and Learn Group to teach safety tips to families.

Artsy Thursday — 11 a.m., Educational Center, Dan Nicholas Park — There will be story time and art time centered on the book “Mañana Iguana.” Children can make their own iguana art project, and explore the Nature Center and learn about reptiles. Take home an iguana puppet and copy of the book, while supplies last.

Representatives from the North Carolina Zoo will also be on hand and will have a display of fossils and other neat things to look at from the zoo.

Smart Start Rowan is hosting an open house from 5 to 8 p.m., and families can come by and tour the facility and learn about our services. There will be photo area where families can take pictures.

Family Friday — 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Smart Start Rowan — The open house continues, as families are invited to stop by for a tour and receive information about Smart Start Rowan’s services. There will be an arts and crafts area in the conference room where families can create an art project together, along with the photo area where families can take pictures. Visitors can also view artwork from children attending Partners in Learning.

For more information about Week of the Young Child, call Smart Start Rowan at 704-630-9085