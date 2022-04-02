Milford Hills United Methodist Church hosting WinShape Camp

SALISBURY — Milford Hills United Methodist Church and WinShape Foundation, the summer camp program started by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, are holding the first WinShape summer day camp in Rowan County from June 27-July 1 at the 1630 Statesville Blvd. church. The camp is open to children completing grades K5-8.

“WinShape Camps are widely recognized for creating unforgettable, faith-filled experiences for children of all ages,” said Kara Widener, director of family ministry at the church. “We are thrilled to offer the first-ever WinShape Camp in Rowan County, and look forward to this unique opportunity to build, serve and connect with our community.”

Campers will cultivate their skills and talents in a mix of indoor and outdoor moments, physical activity and creative play, with epic adventures at camp all day. Camp will run from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Thursday, with a half day on Friday ending with lunch from Chick-fil-A for the whole family. Typically priced at $224, WinShape Camp in Rowan County will be offered at the discounted price of $99 per camper from now until April 17 to ensure the camp is accessible to all members of the community.

“WinShape Camps are a next-level summer camp experience for kids to have fun while growing in their faith,” according to Tory Vore, team leader for host development at WinShape Camps. “They are designed to be life-changing, forever-difference-making summers for campers and their families. We are thrilled to bring WinShape Camp to Rowan County and thankful to Milford Hills UMC for hosting us!”

Capacity is limited to 250 children, so families are encouraged to register children early. Go to MilfordHillsUMC.org/Winshape to learn more, register campers or donate to help lower the price of camp. To explore volunteer opportunities, go to Camps.Winshape.org/Volunteer

Chick-fil-A founder Cathy created WinShape in 1984 with a focus on serving youth. The camps are designed to sharpen campers’ character, deepen their Christian faith and grow their relationships with others. Although WinShape’s ministry was initially aimed at children, youth and teens, over the years, its work expanded to include the entire family, from summer camps, foster care and college programs, to team and leader development and marriage retreats.