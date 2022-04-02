Local sports: Cauble gets 400th baseball victory

From staff reports

THOMASVILLE — Carson beat Southwest Guilford 7-4 on Saturday afternoon at Finch Field.

Jordan King hit a two-run homer for the Cougars (7-5), as Chris Cauble got his county-record 400th win as a head baseball coach in Rowan County.

It was Cauble’s 264th win at Carson. He has coached the Cougars since the school opened. He had 136 wins at West Rowan.

Bill Kesler is second on the county wins list with 295 at North Rowan.

Mikey Beasley (3-0) pitched three strong innings for the win. Emory Taylor started on the mound. Casey Crawford pitched the last two.

Simmerson had a double and scored twice.

•••

MOUNT ULL A — Jake Blevins pitched five strong innings as West Rowan clobbered Central Cabarrus 10-1 on Friday.

Drew Burton pitched the sixth and seventh.

It was the fifth straight win for the Falcons (9-3, 5-1 SPC).

Zander Burton’s two-run double in the first inning got the Falcons rolling.

Casey Gouge tripled, had three hits and scored four runs. Elijah Palmer and Zander Burton drove in three each.

Lucas Graham had two RBIs. Peyton Summerall and Matthew Connolly had two hits each.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan stayed tied for first in the SPC with East Rowan by crushing Lake Norman Charter 18-0.

Carson Crainshaw (3-0) pitched four strong innings. Chandler Oddie threw the fifth.

South had six hits and benefited from 14 walks and three HBPs.

Ty Hubbard led the offense with two doubles and three RBIs. Haiden Leffew and Coleman Overcash had two RBIs each. Finch McMillin had two hits.

South (9-2, 6-0) hosts East Rowan on Tuesday and goes to East on Friday.

••••

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Dylan Wilkinson’s homer in the top of the ninth broke a tie and keyed Catawba’s 8-5 South Atlantic Conference win at Lincoln Memorial on Friday night.

Dylan Driver had three hits. Zack Miller had a two-run double.

Robbie Cowie won in relief.

•••

Catawba lost 11-10 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader when LMU scored two in the bottom of the ninth.

Driver had three more hits. Driver, Miller, Wilkinson and Carlos Lara had two RBIs.

Cowie took the loss.

SOFTBALL

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan beat Carson 6-0 in SPC softball on Friday.

Freshman Arabelle Shulenberger pitched a two-hitter for the Falcons (9-2, 6-1). Center fielder Ashlee Ennis made a catch that saved multiple runs in the third.

Emma Clarke powered a two-run homer for the Falcons in the fourth to break a scoreless tie and doubled in front of two-run homer by Brooke Kennerly.

Shulenberger had a run-scoring double.

Makayla Johnson had a double for the Cougars (5-7, 4-2). Lonna Addison pitched a complete game, with no walks.

•••

LANDIS — McKinley Faw walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to give South Rowan a 7-6 SPC win against Northwest Cabarrus.

South (8-5, 3-3) rallied for five runs after the Trojans got four runs in the top half of the seventh.

Emma Woodlief had three hits for South. Bailey Yon had two.

Lexie Ritchie did the pitching and allowed one earned run.

•••

CONCORD — Freshmen Camryn Perkins and Eleni Miller combined on a no-hitter as East Rowan (8-4, 3-3 SPC) pummeled Concord 13-0 on Friday.

Kori Miller, Mac Misenheimer and Maddie Roberts had two doubles each for the Mustangs, and Liberty Schroeder had one.

GIRLS SOCCER

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan ended a 13-match losing streak against Carson with a 1-0 SPC win against the Cougars on Friday.

Brittany Vanhoose scored on a PK for the Falcons (7-4-1, 3-3-1). Emily Kelly made eight saves.