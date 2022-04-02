Hagy transitioning to role of symphony’s music director emeritus after next season

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Symphony’s long-serving music director and conductor, David Hagy, will transition from the position of music director and assume the new role of music director emeritus, a lifelong position, with the Salisbury Symphony on June 30, 2023. Hagy has been music director of the symphony since 1988 and will be leaving a legacy of passionate and generous music making in Rowan County.

The symphony’s 2022-2023 season, which begins this July, will be a grand celebration of Hagy’s accomplishments with the organization. Five major concerts featuring the full orchestra are in the final stages of planning and a new serenade concert series featuring small ensembles is nearly finalized. More information regarding next season will be made available as early as May 2022.

“All of us at the SSO share a deep gratitude for David’s unceasing commitment to the organization as our music director for the past 35 years. We are thankful to David for his leadership in the orchestra and his generous commitment to developing our programs for both adults and young musicians. We also look forward to working with David in his new role as music director emeritus,” the symphony said in a news release.