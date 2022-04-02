Doug Creamer column: I’m praying for you

By Doug Creamer

The other day someone I know was talking with me about a situation she was facing. I told her I have been praying for her. We talked about other things before we parted company, but I could tell this need weighed on her mind. I asked if I could pray for her before we parted, and she agreed. We stopped right where we were and said a little prayer.

Have you ever been that person that needed prayer? I have. I can’t count how many times I have pulled the pastor or assistant pastor aside and said, “Have you got a minute?” Something was on my mind and I needed to share it with a friend. It’s always nice when the pastor takes a minute to pray, speaking directly to the need.

I remember talking with three previous pastors when I was facing big decisions in my life. I felt stuck, afraid and unable to move forward. Two of the pastors had me laughing at myself before we parted. They told me there was no way I would make a wrong decision because they had too much faith in me. They didn’t pray with me, but they prayed for me, and those prayers in conjunction with their faith in me made all the difference.

Sometimes we need prayer and words of reassurance. I am thankful for my brother and sisters. They have called me to ask that I remember their children in my prayers because of situations they faced. I have called them with questions about health concerns or seeking advice about other life changes, and they have been there not only to listen, but to offer their help, encouragement and prayers. Words of encouragement can be so powerful and life-changing.

I saw a good friend and several former colleagues last week. It was so good to see each other in-person and to catch up on life. I loved hearing about their children, how work has changed since the pandemic, and especially how they were doing spiritually. What I enjoyed the most about the time I spent with my friend was the opportunity to encourage and be encouraged by him. We never really know the impact of our words and prayers. Their positive impact can fuel people’s fire and passion for life.

I have always made it a point to pray for my supervisors. Some have received more prayers than others. I have also shared words of encouragement or laughter with my supervisors. I will never forget two situations when my supervisors prayed for their teachers during a meeting. When your boss prays for you, that is huge.

There is a difference between praying for someone and praying with someone. Praying for someone is very important because we all will find ourselves in the place of needing prayer at some point in our lives. Letting a person know that you are praying for them is important because it lets them know that they are not alone in their struggles. We have to remind ourselves that our prayers really do make a difference in the spirit realm.

I believe that there is an extra release of power when we pray with someone. You can literally watch burdens lift off people’s shoulders when you pray with them. We have to be vulnerable enough to ask and then take the risk to actually pray out loud. We have to get past the feelings of our own inadequacy and put the other person’s needs ahead of our own. Praying with someone always has a powerful and profound effect on them.

I know that every situation doesn’t allow us to pray together. Praying with someone over the phone can be very powerful. I have prayed for and received prayer over the phone and felt the power of the spirit present. Sometimes we may need to find a quiet place, or pray together in spite of the noise and distractions.

I want to encourage you to look for opportunities to pray with someone this week. If you are aware of a tough situation someone is facing, make some time and take the effort to pray with them. Don’t worry about your words; let the spirit work through you. Trust that he is reaching out to bring the comfort and healing. You are just the vessel that he wants to work through to bring a great blessing to another person. Your prayers and words of encouragement will be the spring rains on the parched soil of their life.

