Denton FarmPark military vehicle and collector show April 23-24

DENTON — Experience a piece of military history at Denton FarmPark on April 23-24. Military tanks, motorcycles, jeeps, trucks and amphibious vehicles will be on display. The weekend offers special military events for visitors to participate in at the park. Explore their swap meet and gun show areas; participate in daily events such as convoy rides, machine gun shooting, train rides on the Handy Dandy Railroad and helicopter rides.

Helicopter rides will be available to the public. Take a flight, weather permitting, with the Sky Soldiers of the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation on a Huey, the workhorse of the Army during the Vietnam War, or a Cobra, a single-engine Army attack chopper.

There will also be the opportunity to try your hand at firing a machine gun. Starting at $1 per round, all machines guns will be shooting blanks. Mini gun, M2HB, M16, AK-47, UZI, 1919, RPD, MG42, M249 SAW and many more will be available for rent. Prices vary per gun and round count. Hours are Saturday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Sunday: noon-4 p.m.

The event will host a gun show during the same time. There will be over 70 tables of firearms and accessories (guns, knives, and/or military surplus). Six Shooters Promotions will offer attendees the chance to buy, sell, and trade firearms and equipment. No “flea market” vendors will be allowed during this event.

The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation is offering individuals or employers the opportunity to sponsor veterans. For $100, veterans will receive free admission, a meal and a Huey helicopter ride. For $600, veterans will also receive a Cobra helicopter ride. For forms and more information, contact Tommy McLendon at 910-571-2358.

Camping accommodations and food concessions will be available on site.

Promoter Karen Miller said, “Denton FarmPark is proud to host an event such as this that honors our veterans.”

Admission is $15 for the weekend for adults and $10 for the weekend for veterans. Children: 7-12 half price; 6 and under get in free. Veterans are asked to show proper ID.

Denton FarmPark is located at 1072 Cranford Road, Denton. For more information, call 336-859-2755 or go to dentonfarmpark.com.