Tar Heel spirit shows in Rowan yard

Published 4:30 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Post Sports

The Carolina Tar Heel spirit is alive and well in Rowan County. Lora Owen provided these photos of the yard where she and her mother, Sandra Owen, live on East Ridge Road.

“I love Carolina and graduated from there in 1994 and am so proud of the team and Coach
Hubert Davis,” Lora Owen said. “They are playing the Carolina way, playing smart, hard and most importantly together. Go Heels!”

UNC plays Duke in the second game of the Final Four on Saturday night in New Orleans.

