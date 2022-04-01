Republicans gather at new headquarters building located in heart of downtown

SALISBURY — Republicans gathered at 100 West Innes St. on Friday evening to celebrate the opening of a new headquarters building they say increases the party’s visibility ahead of the 2022 elections.

The new location is inside Suite 103 and in the heart of downtown Salisbury. The former building, which Republicans opened in 2020, was at 612 West Innes St.

Vincent Spillman of the Rowan County Young Republicans said the new space opens up more opportunities for participation in downtown events and increases the party’s visibility, especially with candidates’ signs in the windows.

Spillman said he feels optimistic ahead of the primary election and hopes the sheriff’s race will motivate a larger turnout for this non-presidential election. In 2018, the primary election turnout was 11% of voters, with no sheriff’s race. Spillman hopes to see those numbers closer to the 20-30% range for the upcoming primary.

Rowan County Commissioner Greg Edds, who’s a candidate for re-election this year, told the Post the new headquarters is the same space they used in 2010 when he was party chairman. Edds said the new location will help plug the party into the local community even more.

“It gives everyone a focal point, a place to come,” Edds said. “Downtown is a great location — a lot happening during the summers.”

N.C. Rep. Harry Warren, a Republican representing the county in District 76, said 2010 was also the year Republicans secured a supermajority in the state House and Senate. Warren is unopposed in his re-election bid, so he’ll be helping other local candidates. After the primary, he’ll focus on fundraising and assisting candidates in swing districts in North Carolina.

“It has excellent exposure downtown with nice windows and nice frontage. The price is right, too, for the rent,” Warren said. “So we were blessed to be able to have this one come up.”

The new headquarters will serve as a central meeting place as party members mobilize voters for the primary and general elections. Warren added that it’s often best to invest in a headquarters building during the election season rather than renting one year-round.

Republican Party Chair Elaine Hewitt thanked a handful of donors and members who made the new building possible. The team that researched and found the location include John Leatherman, Jessica Cloward, Erica Vedeikis, Cameron Sloop and Chad Kluttz. Donors who helped make it happen include Leatherman, Warren, N.C. Sen. Carl Ford, Edds, Hewitt and her husband Butch Clements, Bill Graham, Gerry Wood Automotive, Richard “Jimbo” Shaver, Jackie and Danny Shaw and others.

“It takes a team of workers to put together an election. And it takes a team of workers to accomplish our mission,” Hewitt said. “Our mission is we are working to stop the national radical left agenda.”

Hewitt said that includes keeping the seats currently held by Republicans and earning more to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House and Senate. She noted the importance of state Supreme Court and appeals court races to maintain and support Republican policies.

Hours of operation for the new headquarters have not been finalized. For more information or to volunteer, contact the party at information@rowanrepublicans.com.