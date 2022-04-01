Blotter: April 1

By Madeline Wagoner

intern@salisburypost.com

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Dalton Cain Barnes, 18, was charged with assault of a deadly weapon on a government official at the Rowan County Detention Center on Wednesday. An officer in the facility called for assistance after the inmate began causing issues in his cell, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived, they observed shards of glass covering the floor of Barnes’ cell from the light fixture being broken. Officers commanded he drop a shard of glass he was holding and the inmate dropped the weapon to pick up a larger piece. He stood up on the bed to attack before officers deployed a taser to get him on the ground. Barnes was arrested on charges of first degree burglary, possessing burglary tools and attempted larceny. He was given a $45,000 bond. The total estimated value of the light fixture was $500.

• Denzel B. Day, 25, was arrested and charged with possessing a schedule two control substance on Wednesday. Day was taken into custody after his 1996 White Nissan Maxima was pitted on the 72000 block of I-85 in Salisbury. Officers found two small bags containing sticky, crystal-like substances suspected to be methamphetamines. He was placed on a $1,000 bond.

• Austin Blake Jenkins, 21, was charged with resisting an officer on Wednesday.

• A woman reported her trailer stolen on the 1300 block of Centenary Church Road in Salisbury on Wednesday. The total estimated value of the possession was $1,500.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A nurse was punched by a patient at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center on the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury on Wednesday.

• Walmart was the victim of two incidents of larceny. On Wednesday, the total estimated loss was $471. On Friday, the estimated loss was $462.