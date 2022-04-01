Area Sports Briefs: Catawba names volleyball coach; West strong in golf, boys track

From staff reports

Catawba College Director of Athletics Michelle Caddigan announced Brenn Larson Ferguson as the next head volleyball coach.

She becomes the sixth head coach in the program’s history.

Ferguson is the first full-time coaching hire since Caddigan became AD.

Ferguson brings a wealth of knowledge and playing experience to Catawba. She most recently served as the head women’s volleyball coach at Carolina University in Winston-Salem.

“I am humbled and excited by this opportunity, and I would like to thank President David Nelson, Director of Athletics Michelle Caddigan, and the search committee for entrusting me with leading the Catawba College volleyball program,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson served as the head coach of the Carolina Union Volleyball Club last year. She was recruiting coordinator, head coach and juniors program director for the Southern California Volleyball Club from 2010 until 2016.

“Coach Ferguson has an impressive volleyball pedigree and is deeply committed to the success and welfare of our student-athletes on and off the court,” Caddigan said. “We are excited to watch her develop Catawba into a championship caliber program.”

As a student-athlete, Ferguson was a setter at Washington State and UCLA.

Ferguson becomes Catawba’s sixth head coach since the volleyball program began in 1971.

HS soccer

Harald von Klahr (Catawba) recently coached his 800th game for Northwest Cabarrus. He’s in his 26th season of coaching.

HS boys golf

Lake Norman Charter won the SPC golf match held at River Run.

LNC’s Ben Bailey was medalist with a 37.

McGwire Owen shot 38 to lead West Rowan to second place.

Talan Harrison shot 39 for third-place NW Cabarrus.

Fourth-place Carson was led by Cade Cranfield’s 40.

Jackson Black shot 42 for fifth-place South Rowan. Landon Merrell’s 41 led East Rowan to sixth.

HS boys track

West Rowan scored 78 points and won this week’s home meet against Concord (65) and NW Cabarrus (24).

West double winners were Ethan Wilson in the 1600 (5:28) and 3200 (12:06) and Malachi Smith in the 100 (11.3 seconds) and long jump (20 feet, 8 inches).

Peter Williams-Simpson won the 200 (23.3,); Adrian Stockton won the 400 (53.3); Connor Heath won the 300 hurdles (46.6) and Quadree Ziyad won the discus (104-7).

West won the 4×100 (44.6).

HS girls track

West Rowan scored 61 points and placed second behind Northwest Cabarrus (70.5) in a tri-meet that also included Concord (28.5).

West winners were Katie Roberts in the 1600 (6:26) and 3200 (15:01), Cyanah Barger in the 100 hurdles (18.2), Isabella Sharpless in the high jump (4-6), Jordan Feamster in the 300 hurdles (55.3), Olivia Beecham in the triple jump (27-2) and Katelyn Lentz in the 400 (1:05).

West won the 4×800 (11:19).

HS baseball

Concord held off A.L. Brown 10-7 in the annual Jonathan Thacker Foundation Game on Thursday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Concord built a 10-1 lead and held off a late rally by the Wonders.

Ja’Lan Chambers had a triple and a homer for the Wonders.

Addison Long scored four runs for Concord. Owen Platts had a three-run triple.

HS softball

Mooresville got two homers from Emily Dudley and three hits from Bentli Meadows and beat Cox Mill 13-5 on Thursday.