Two new board members join Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation

SALISBURY — Two new board members are joining the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.

Dyke Messinger and Lillian Morgan will fill two seats vacated by outgoing board members Scott Maddox and Clay Lindsay Jr., whose terms expired at the end of 2021.

Messinger is currently board president of the nonprofit Bell Tower Green Inc. and has served in leadership positions at First

Presbyterian Church of Salisbury, Hood Theological Seminary, the Rowan Economic Development Council, The Land Trust for Central NC and F&M Bank.

Messinger grew up in Salisbury, earning degrees from UNC Chapel Hill and Tulane University. After working several years in New York City in commercial banking for large institutional banks, Dyke came home to help run his family’s business, Power Curbers. He grew the business between 1981 and 2019, acquiring other businesses and expanding sales around the world.

Messinger is married to Deborah Williams Messinger, who serves on the Catawba Board of Trustees. They have two children, John and Trevor.

Morgan is a retired educator from Rowan-Salisbury Schools. A former director of Title I, English as a Second Language and Migrate Education programs, Morgan has experience with and an understanding of challenges young people in public schools face.

Morgan has served in various leadership capacities, including the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation, Smart Start Board and Salisbury Housing Board. She has also served on the Rowan One Church One Child Advisory Board and has served as chair of the Department of Social Services Board.

Morgan is married to Charlie Morgan, and they have a daughter, Stephanie.

“Dyke and Lillian know our community well, and can help us make the wisest philanthropical investments possible,” said Dr. Bret Busby, board president of the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation. “They have a proven track record of caring about this place that they call home, and also remarkable amount of experience with nonprofit governance. We are thrilled that they will be lending us their skills and wisdom for the next few years.”

The Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation was established in 1997 by Julian Robertson, Jr., along with his two sisters Wyndham and Blanche, in honor of their parents Blanche and Julian Robertson. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed more than $40 million to nonprofits in Salisbury and Rowan County supporting social services, education,

health, the environment, arts and other initiatives.