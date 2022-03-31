Large blaze near Enochville destroys building, multiple vehicles

ENOCHVILLE — A large metal building near Enochville containing several different vehicles was ravaged by a large fire on Monday.

Firefighters from numerous departments and multiple counties responded shortly after noon to a major blaze at a privately owned piece of property on Rae Lane. The fire caused the roof of the building to collapse, burning a few cars, motorcycles and an RV, according to Rowan County Fire Marshal Deborah Horne.

The fire is still under investigation.

Horne said it was a tragedy to see the vehicles and building destroyed, but she is glad no one was hurt in the fire.