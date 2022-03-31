Gray Stone Day School students compete in state quiz bowl

Gray Stone Day School students recently competed in the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities at the 2022 Quiz Bowl State Final. The Early College at Guilford was the high school state champion and Smith Middle School of Chapel Hill was middle school state champion. The top two middle and top three high schools will be invited to the NAQT Middle and High School National Quiz Bowl Championship Tournaments in May.

Early College (7-1) took an early lead but Thomas Jefferson (8-1) remained close and was within striking distance on the last question. ECG won 335-245. Myers Park High School finished third with a 5-2 record, NCSSM was fourth at 5-3. Others are:

5 – Massey Hill Classical (6-2)

6 – Providence (5-2)

7 – Concord (4-3)

8 – Northwest Guilford (4-4)

9 – Atkins (5-3)

10 – Hickory Ridge (2-5)

11 – Gray Stone Day (3-5)

In the final match for middle schools, Smith (7-0) and Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy (6-1) exchanged leads throughout the contest. Smith won the last two questions and overtook MRSA in the final question. Hickory Ridge (4-2) and Pine Lake Prep (3-3) finished third and fourth respectively. Gray Stone Day and GR Edwards qualified and participated.