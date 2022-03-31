Area Sports: Wins for Salisbury baseball, soccer, boys track; Mustangs outscore Hickory Ridge

From staff reports

DENTON — Salisbury’s baseball team pounded South Davidson 13-2 on Wednesday for a Central Carolina Conference victory.

The Hornets (8-4, 4-2) finished a sweep of the Wildcats.

The Hornets scored three runs in the first inning and led all the way.

Kaleb Burleyson pitched three strong innings for Salisbury and fanned six.

Jack Everson, Hank Webb, Aiden Mowery and Cole Price had two hits.

Burleyson ha

d two doubles. Mowery, Evan Koontz and Landon Tucker had two RBIs each.

•••

East Rowan outscored Hickory Ridge 18-11 in a wild non-conference game in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

The Mustangs (11-1) got three hits and four runs from Cobb Hightower. Morgan Padgett drove in three and scored four.

Cameron Padgett had two hits and two RBIs. Aiden Schenck had two hits and scored three runs. Jaxon Trexler had two hits and three RBIs. Austin Fulk knocked in three. Tristan Miller drove in two.

Logan Dyer relieved Dylan Valley in the second and pitched well through the fourth for the win. Nate Hayworth earned a three-inning save.

East trailed early, but scored six in the fourth and six more in the fifth to take charge.

The Mustangs had a chance to end the game via the 10-run rule in the sixth, but the Bulls kept hitting.

HS softball

In CCC softball, West Davidson won 6-2 over Salisbury on Wednesday.

Katie Peeler hit another home run for SHS and pitched a complete game with four strikeouts.

Caroline Cozart had two hits. Rachel McCullough had a double for the Hornets (2-8, 2-2).

Mahla Darnell did the pitching for West Davidson. Macie Harris scored three runs.

•••

East Rowan topped Gray Stone 12-2 in a non-conference game played on Wednesday.

Eleni Miller and Camryn Perkins pitched for East (7-4).

Jaeley Legg and Tiffin Jacobs whacked triples. Chloe Shank had a two-run double.

HS boys tennis

East Rowan added two SPC tennis wins at Concord on Tuesday.

East won 5-4 in the completion of a match that was suspended early in the season with a 3-3 score and won the scheduled match 8-1.

East (6-4, 5-3) has had a good season and is third place in the SPC behind powerhouse Lake Norman Charter and a very good South Rowan team.

HS girls soccer

F9ur more goals by Sutton Webb powered Salisbury to a 6-0 CCC win against South Davidson on Wednesday at Ludwig Stadium.

Sydney Hlavacek had a first-half goal for the Hornets(7-1, 2-1). Hannah Schmeltzer scored one at the end.

HS girls track

West Davidson (116 points) won a three-team meet on Wednesday in Tyro with Salisbury (38) and Lexington (8).

Winning for Salisbury were Mary Morgan in the shot (26 feet, 9.5 inches), Keeley Robinson in the 100 hurdles (20.3 seconds) and Kendall Henderson in the 100 (13.4).

Salisbury won the 4×100 (55.4).

•••

In a five-team meet at South Davidson, East Davidson (131) won over Forbush (93), North Rowan (79), South Davidson (22) and Thomasville (5).

North’s Aniya Brown won the 100 hurdles (16.5) and the triple jump (33-9.5).

Brittany Ellis won the discus (100-2) and shot put (34-10).

North’s 4×200 team won in 1:52.9.

•••.

Five teams competed at South Rowan, with West Stanly (168) topping East Rowan (117), Carson (91.5), Lake Norman Charter (77.5) and South Rowan (69).

East won the 4×100 (54.60) and 4×200 (1:59.09).

Individual winners for the Mustangs were Meredith Bonner in the 3200 (13:38), Carmella Raiti in the 100 hurdles (17.33), Peyton Whicker in the 300 hurdles (51.86), Jasmyne Brown in the pole vault (7 feet) and Iyanna Berry Lynch in the triple jump (31-4.5).

Carson winners were Holly Stowe in the shot (30-2) and Emily Kann in the discus (77-8).

South’s lone winner was Macy Miller in the high jump (5-2).

HS boys track

West Stanly (178 points) also won the boys meet at South Rowan. Next were East Rowan (123), Lake Norman Charter (119), Concord (82) and South Rowan (49).

East winners were Dominick Dale in the shot (41-3), Daniel Gonzalez in the 800 (2:11.01), Luke Heglar in the pole vault (11 feet) and Cole Eagle in the long jump (17-8.5).

Carson youngsters won the 4×100 (46.31) and 4×200 (1:36.93).

South winners were Eli Julian in the 1600 (4:29) and Marcus Holloman, who posted an elite high jump effort of 6 feet, 7 inches.

•••

In the boys meet at South Davidson, North Rowan won with 90 points. Next were Forbush (81), East Davidson (65), Thomasville (56) and South Davidson (55).

North won the 4×100 (45.1) and 4×200 (1:36.1).

North’s only individual winner was Quintin Wilson in the 300 hurdles (46.2), but the Cavaliers had a lot of second-place finishes.

The Cavaliers won despite a zero in the distance events, as Forbush, East Davidson and South Davidson split up the distance points.

•••

In the boys meet at West Davidson, Salisbury won with 96 points to top West Davidson (75) and Lexington (5).

The Hornets took 28 of the 33 points available in the sprints.

Salisbury won the 4×100 (44.7), 4×200 (1:40) and 4×400 (3:49.2).

Jayden Gibson won the 100 in 10.8 seconds, with teammate Deuce Walker also clocking 10.8.

Double winners were Marcus Cook in the long jump (20-3) and triple jump (41-2.5) and Jaden Gaither in the shot put (36-2.5) and discus (110-10).

Robert Moulton won the 110 hurdles (19.7), while Jacob Denhard won the 1600 (5:09).

Jamal Rule won the 400 (53.8). Nate Shaffer won the 300 hurdles (47.7). Sean Young won the 200 (22.9).

Local golf

GARS members played at Warrior Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 65.95.

Low ‘B’Flight player was Bobby Clark with a net of 59.39.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Buddy Barger with a net of 62.04.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Larry Luther with a net of 64.10.

Petrea shot a 72 to win low net, while Clark took low gross.

Super Senior was Ben Moore with a net of 64.35.

Two members beat their age. Clark, 82, shot a 75 and Barger, 87, shot 81.