Historic ‘Ice House’ will be site of new ‘Second Saturday Salvage’ event beginning in April

SALISBURY — More than 100 years ago, the Historic Salisbury Foundation’s architectural warehouse, currently known as the Ice House, was once a community gathering spot.

Now, that same idea is inspiring a revamp of the Ice House’s operations for historic homeowners, contractors and treasure hunters alike.

From April to September, the Historic Salisbury Foundation’s architectural warehouse will open to the public one Saturday a month for those interested in salvaging sustainable and historical materials.

In 1912, the building was known as Salisbury Ice & Fuel Company, where more than 20 trucks would deliver fuel and ice for homes and industrial plants. After prohibition ended in 1933, the company began selling Lion Beer.

In the 1960s, the rise in new technology like refrigeration pushed such companies aside, leading to a demolition of most of the building in 1974. Currently, the Ice House consists of the main brick building and coal siding structure that was once connected to the Southern Railway mainline.

The Ice House is located at 224 E. Horah St. and contains a variety of salvaged and donated sustainable and historic materials ranging from doors, windows, fireplace mantels, clawfoot tubs and tiles.

Executive Director Kimberly Stieg said it’s also full of one-of-a-kind pieces.

Currently, the Ice House is open Saturdays by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon. The idea behind transforming the Ice House’s operations into a monthly event is to increase the foundation’s visibility and status as a resource for contractors and historic homeowners. Stieg said the foundation is frequently asked about items that can be salvaged for their own historic home remodels. Additionally, the warehouse accepts donated materials.

The modified schedule also allows the foundation to operate the warehouse more efficiently as such efforts rely on volunteers.

“Because we are community-minded and want to be known as a historic home maintenance resource, we have decided to make a concentrated effort to promote the warehouse by having a special event once a month,” Stieg said.

Hours will span from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month beginning April 9. Private appointments will still be available. Showcasing vendors will also be on-site, including those associated with vintage, antique, sustainable, hand-crafted and architectural materials.

The foundation invites vendors to apply for a space at a cost of $25. To register, visit historicsalisbury.org/events/second-saturday-salvage/.

“We are inviting like-minded vendors to participate and join us as we offer treasure hunters an even better shopping experience,” Stieg said.

Additionally, the event will include music and clinics to learn more about historic home maintenance. Such clinics can range from how to glaze windows to proper maintenance of original wooden floors.

“It’s just an effort to help people learn how to take care of their historic homes,” Stieg said. “Because the fabric of these homes are worth saving.”

For more information or to contact the foundation, call 704-636-0103.