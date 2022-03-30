County hires new director of grants, governmental relations

SALISBURY — Rowan County has hired Ann Kitalong-Will to serve as its director of grants administration and governmental relations.

Kitalong-Will previously served as the executive director of business operations at Michigan Technological University, where she oversaw key operational units including the University Policy Office, the Office of Administrative Communication and the Administration Budget Office. She also developed and managed university-wide programming, like employee lean process improvement training, WorkLife Connections and wellness and staff mentorship programs. Kitalong-Will has a passion for community service, having volunteered for and served on the board for The Barbara Kettle Gundlach Domestic Violence Shelter in Michigan.

In her new position, she’ll work with department heads on grant funding requests and submittals and oversee such activity. She’ll also be tasked with providing status reports to and making requests from the county attorney and board of commissioners.

Kitalong-will holds a bachelor’s degree in scientific and technical communication and a master’s degree in rhetoric and technical communication. She will complete her doctorate in rhetoric, theory and culture in May from Michigan Technological University.

She currently resides in Salisbury with her spouse, Cayce, and two of her three sons. Kitalong-Will and her family enjoy hiking and exploring new areas, swimming, listening to live music and many outdoor activities.

The county’s job posting listed the position within a salary range of $71,532 to $114,451 based on experience.