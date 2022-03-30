County hires new director of grants, governmental relations

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

Submitted — Rowan County has hired Ann Kitalong-Will to serve as its director of grants administration and governmental relations.

SALISBURY — Rowan County has hired Ann Kitalong-Will to serve as its director of grants administration and governmental relations.

Kitalong-Will previously served as the executive director of business operations at Michigan Technological University, where she oversaw key operational units including the University Policy Office, the Office of Administrative Communication and the Administration Budget Office. She also developed and managed university-wide programming, like employee lean process improvement training, WorkLife Connections and wellness and staff mentorship programs. Kitalong-Will has a passion for community service, having volunteered for and served on the board for The Barbara Kettle Gundlach Domestic Violence Shelter in Michigan.

In her new position, she’ll work with department heads on grant funding requests and submittals and oversee such activity. She’ll also be tasked with providing status reports to and making requests from the county attorney and board of commissioners.

Kitalong-will holds a bachelor’s degree in scientific and technical communication and a master’s degree in rhetoric and technical communication. She will complete her doctorate in rhetoric, theory and culture in May from Michigan Technological University.

She currently resides in Salisbury with her spouse, Cayce, and two of her three sons. Kitalong-Will and her family enjoy hiking and exploring new areas, swimming, listening to live music and many outdoor activities.

The county’s job posting listed the position within a salary range of $71,532 to $114,451 based on experience.

About Natalie Anderson

Natalie Anderson covers the city of Salisbury, politics and more for the Salisbury Post. She joined the staff in January 2020 after graduating from Louisiana State University, where she was editor of The Reveille newspaper. Email her at natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com or call her at 704-797-4246.

email author More by Natalie

More News

Historic ‘Ice House’ will be site of new ‘Second Saturday Salvage’ event beginning in April

One Love Community Services launches new veteran-centered program for daily and clinical needs

Local schools will likely be forced to return to paid meals

RSS contracts firm to design district-wide air upgrades

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    If you could vote today, which Rowan County sheriff's candidate would you cast a ballot for?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...