Political Notebook: Voters can begin casting absentee by mail ballots this week

SALISBURY — Absentee by mail ballot voting in now underway for the 2022 primary election.

Monday marked the first day voters could begin receiving their requested absentee ballots ahead of the May 17 primary election. The last day to register to vote in the primary is April 22.

Also available this week are sample ballots, which can be used to plan votes. Those can be found at the same place where voters can check their registration: vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ North Carolina does allow same-day registration during the early in-person voting period. Unaffiliated voters can select which party’s ballot they will cast their vote, while voters registered to a party can only cast a ballot for that party.

May 10 marks the last day to request an absentee by mail ballot, which can be done by visiting the county board of elections or online via votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home. Voters will need to provide their full name, date of birth and address, along with a driver’s license number, DMV ID or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Voters aren’t required to show ID when casting a ballot as that law is on hold pending multiple lawsuits.

In Rowan County, early voting will begin April 28 and last until May 14, including two Saturdays and one Sunday. From Monday to Friday, polls will be open 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. On April 30 and May 14, which are both Saturdays, voting will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Voting hours on Sunday, May 1, will begin at 1 p.m. and span until 5 p.m.

Early voting sites will be at the Rowan County Board of Elections at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West, the south branch of the Rowan Public Library at 920 Kimball Road in China Grove and the Rockwell American Legion building located at 8580 U.S. 52 in Rockwell.

Union for North Carolina food and commercial workers endorses Beasley for Senate

TAR HEEL — The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1208 has endorsed former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Cheri Beasley for her bid to the U.S. Senate.

The union represents more than 3,500 North Carolina frontline workers in meatpacking, food processing and other essential services. The union says Beasley will put the needs of such workers and their families first.

“With a proven track record of fighting for fair wages, safe working conditions, affordable childcare and paid family and medical leave, we know that former Chief Justice Beasley will continue to be a champion for hardworking North Carolinians in Washington,” said UFCW Local 1208 President Pedro Lira. “Former Chief Justice Beasley is also a former member of (Service Employees International Union) and a firm believer in the labor movement. She is a strong supporter of the PRO ACT, which would expand the labor protections related to employees’ rights to organize and collectively bargain in the workplace, and the Paycheck Fairness Act that addresses wage discrimination on the basis of sex.”

Polling from conservative NC Values Coalition shows majority of GOP voters undecided on 2022 primary

RALEIGH — Recent polling from the conservative North Carolina Values Coalition shows almost all North Carolina GOP voters are undecided across 2022 primary races.

The poll, conducted by Vitale and Associates last week, surveyed 504 likely Republican primary voters. Approximately 82% of primary voters were undecided on the N.C. Supreme Court race between April Wood (8%), Trey Allen (6%) and Victoria Price (3%). About 87% of voters indicated they were undecided in the Court of Appeals race, with 8% support for Donna Stroud and 4% for Beth Freshwater Smith.

But voters showed more certainty about their pick for the U.S. Senate race, with 75% making a selection. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who has aligned himself with former President Donald Trump after receiving an early endorsement last summer, took the lead with 32%. Former Gov. Pat McCrory garnered 29% of the support, with ex-Rep. Mark Walker trailing behind at 12%.

“We strongly encourage evangelical, Catholic and Republican voters to focus on these critical races in the May primary, and to vote for candidates who will support human life, allow marriage and families to flourish and protect our religious liberty,” said NC Values Coalition Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald. “And, judges will have a greater impact on issues that matter to religious voters than almost any other elected official in North Carolina.”