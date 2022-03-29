Jiggy with the Piggy set for May 11-15 in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — Jiggy with the Piggy is back for 2022 from May 11-15 in downtown Kannapolis.

More than 70 barbeque competition teams from across the U.S. will compete for top bragging rights and prize money. The Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctions the event.

Grammy nominated and multi-platinum artist Sammy Kershaw will perform a free concert on Friday night. A native of Louisiana, Kershaw is a prolific country singer with two No. 1 hits: “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Love of My Life.” His other singles include “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near the Water” and “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore.”

The Jiggy with the Piggy Festival will have more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, concerts, the Jiggy 5K walk/run, fireworks, a people’s choice pork tasting competition and a kid’s zone.

The Kannapolis Firefighter’s Association will bring their cooking skills to the festival while selling barbecue to the public. The festival is free, but no pets or smoking is allowed. For more information, go to www.jiggywiththepiggy.com

Schedule of Events

Wednesday, May 11

6:30 p.m. — Jiggy with the Piggy 5K, part of the Run Kannapolis Series (dress in a piggy related costume to win prizes). Race begins on North Research Campus Drive

Thursday, May 12

4-7 p.m. — Kannapolis Farmers Market opens for the season — corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Vance Avenue

6 p.m.— Thursdays on Main, a free concert, featuring New Local — Veterans Park

Friday, May 13

8 a.m.-5 p.m. — BBQ competition teams arrive

5 p.m. — Festival opens to the public — North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

Food, arts and crafts, kids zone, carnival rides

7 p.m. — Sammy Kershaw Concert — North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

Red Dirt Revival Opening Act

Fireworks follow the concert

9 p.m. — Festival closes

Saturday, May 14

9 a.m. — Jiggy Festival opens to the public

Saturday Kids Zone will feature a new Ninja course

Noon-2 p.m. — People’s choice pork tasting (while supplies last) — North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

(Look for the signs and the white tent)

Proceeds benefit the Kannapolis Rotary Club and the Kannapolis Youth Council.

Festival attendees can purchase blocks of 10 samples for $10.

Throughout the day barbecue teams compete for top awards and money prizes.

5 p.m. — Festival closes

Sunday, May 15

1-3 p.m. — Sunday music series, free concert featuring Side Step Delux — Veterans Park