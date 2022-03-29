Catawba refreshing athletic brand April 26 with new logo

SALISBURY — Catawba College is rolling out a refreshed athletic brand April 26 with a new logo.

“We are unveiling a brand that boldly reaffirms Catawba College’s commitment to becoming a premier Division II athletics program,” said Michelle Caddigan, Catawba’s athletic director, in a news release. “Our goals are to strengthen the reputation and visibility of our athletics program and enhance recruitment efforts for future student-athletes.”

The updated brand combines elements of the strong history of Catawba College along with modern elements of the school and the athletics program. It includes new fonts along with primary and secondary color schemes to distinguish our athletic teams. An athletic logo has also been selected.

The athletic logo will officially be launched on Tuesday, April 26, at Catawba’s Spirit Day to celebrate the rebrand.

“This is an exciting day for Catawba College Athletics,” said Catawba College President David P. Nelson. “We are proud to share the new vision and direction of our athletic brand as part of our overarching College brand strategy.”

Prior athletic fonts and logos will be retired immediately and phased out on uniforms, gear, and facilities in a multi-year plan. New athletic wear will be available in the College bookstore and online in the near future.

“Rebranding athletics is part of our effort to tell our story in a compelling and cohesive way,” added Jodi Bailey, director of marketing and communications. “Launching this fresh brand provides us with a renewed sense of pride and community for Catawba College Athletics and allows us to strengthen our

visibility and brand recognition.”