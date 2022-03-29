Blotter: March 29

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Zaedrian Chrishon Harris, 23, was arrested on a charge of obtaining property by false pretenses on Sunday.

• Kristin Nichole Connor, 37, was arrested on a charge of felony larceny on Sunday.

• A woman was victim of larceny on the 900 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury on Saturday. The total estimated loss was $800.

• An attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported on the 1600 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury on Sunday.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Shaque Anderson, 28, was arrested on a charge of simple assault on Friday.

• Kenneth David Denton, 61, was arrested on a charge of simple assault on Saturday.

• Vincent Price Jr., 35, was arrested on a charge of possessing a controlled substance on prison property on Sunday. He has previous felonies of larceny and breaking and entering.

• A woman reported an incident of fraud by electronic manipulation in the 200 block of Cedar Drive in Salisbury on Friday. The victim told Rowan County Sheriff’s Office her last purchase was an order for skincare products on March 18. The total estimated loss was $3,000.

• A woman was victim of simple assault in the 100 block of Scaley Bark Drive in Salisbury on Friday.

• A woman was victim of larceny in the 5800 block of South Main Street in Salisbury on Sunday. The total estimated loss was $1,200.

• A man was victim of motor vehicle theft in the 200 block of Sunny Lane in Salisbury on Sunday.

• A woman was charged with resisting an officer after being found with narcotics in the 600 block of Highland Ridge Drive in China Grove on Sunday.

• A woman was victim of simple assault in the 100 block of Peggy’s Lane in Rockwell on Sunday.

• A camp counselor was assaulted about the head and neck area with a closed fist in the 600 block of Timber Trail in Gold Hill on Sunday.