Blotter: March 28

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Olivia Paige Peterson, 30, was arrested on citation of larceny from Walmart on the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury on Sunday.

• Cardinal Tire Pros was victim of fraud on the 2500 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury on Friday. The suspect showed up to pick up tires purchased with a fraudulent credit card but was not given the purchase. The total estimated loss was $4,000.

• A woman was victim of larceny on the 700 block of Mitchell Avenue in Salisbury on Friday. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A woman was victim of larceny on the 900 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury on Saturday. Police responded to the call on the 100 block of Elm Street in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $800.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Jerrin Keith Smith, 22, was arrested on charge of possessing drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.

• Tyler Burgwyn Brady, 29, was arrested on charge of second degree trespassing on Wednesday.

• James Daniel Poage, 31, was arrested on charge of possessing a schedule two controlled substance on Wednesday.

• Caroline Thomas Shue, 25, was arrested on charge of possessing a schedule two controlled substance on Wednesday.

• Amanda Marie Harley, 36, was arrested on charge of violating a restraining order on Thursday.

• Katey Alexandria Crisco, 29, was arrested on charge of child abuse on Thursday.

• Steven Jerome Anthony Polk, 41, was arrested on charge of possessing a schedule two controlled substance on Thursday.

• Michael Shane Martin, 49, was arrested on charge of violating a restraining order on Thursday.

• A woman reported an incident of larceny on the 6300 block of Old Concord Road in Salisbury on Wednesday. The incident took place on March 19 with a total estimated loss of $700.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods was victim of larceny on the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury on Wednesday. The total estimated loss was $840.

• A woman was victim of a violated protective order on the 100 block of Tupelo Circle in Salisbury on Thursday.