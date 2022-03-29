Area Sports Briefs: Mustangs pound Carson to stay unbeaten in SPC

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — Aiden Schenck and Chance Mako clubbed homers at Staton Field, as East Rowan thumped Carson 10-0 on Tuesday in South Piedmont Conference baseball.

The Mustangs (10-1, 5-0) got another dominating pitching outing from UNC recruit Cameron Padgett, who struck out eight, allowed four hits and didn’t walk a batter.

Padgett is 5-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

Griffin Warden ended the game by the 10-run rule in the fifth with a run-scoring hit.

Morgan Padgett went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Cameron Padgett scored three runs.

Casey Crawford took the loss for the Cougars (6-4, 3-2).

•••

CONCORD — West Rowan lefty Casey Gouge, a Catawba recruit, struck out 10 to lead the surging Falcons to a 6-0 win at Central Cabarrus.

Gouge (4-1) allowed one hit in the first six innings. When he gave up a lead-off hit to the start the seventh, he was relieved by Lucas Graham.

Graham speared a liner and turned it into a game-ending double play for the Falcons (8-3, 4-1).

Elijah Palmer had two of West’s five hits. Palmer and Graham drove in runs in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Gouge provided some breathing room with a two-run single in the top of the seventh.

•••

South Rowan (8-2, 5-0) stayed unbeaten in the SPC with an 8-0 win over Lake Norman Charter.

Wake Forest commit Haiden Leffew (4-0) was in control for the Raiders, striking out 17 in six innings. He didn’t walk a batter and allowed two hits.

Chandler Oddie finished.

Jacob Ritchie banged out three doubles and drove in three runs to lead the offense.

Kane Kepley went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Kepley and Nathan Chrismon had doubles. Ty Hubbard scored two and knocked in two. Coleman Overcash had two hits.

•••

Northwest Cabarrus got four RBIs from Zach Helms and three hits from Dalton Hazlett and routed Concord 11-1. The Trojans, who have split with West Rowan and Carson, are tied for fourth with Carson.

•••

Bayden Hazlip struck out 12 and Coy James had two doubles as Davie won 5-3 over Mount Tabor in Central Piedmont Conference action.

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury scored the deciding run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning and edged South Davidson 4-3 for a Central Carolina Conference win.

Jack Everson doubled, drove in a run and scored two for the Hornets.

Cole Price had two hits. Kaleb Burleyson drove in a run.

Price gave the Hornets (7-4, 3-2) a strong start, and Evan Koontz was the winning pitcher in relief.

•••

West Davidson stayed unbeaten in the CCC with a 17-0 rout of Thomasville. Camden Brown drove in four, while Gavin Trantham struck out six in four innings.

•••

In North Rowan’s recent 13-8 CCC win against Thomasville, Dylan Bates had three hits and five RBIs. Malakie Harris had three RBIs. Breadon Castor and Isaiah Montgomery had three hits each.

•••

Jack Peterson drove in four runs to lead West Cabarrus to a 13-1 romp over A.L. Brown. In another Greater Metro games, Lake Norman crushed Hickory Ridge 14-3.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wingate, the defending national champs, shelled Catawba 14-3 on Tuesday in a game played in Kannapolis at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Dylan Driver (Carson) had a double and two RBIs to lead the Indians. Maddux Holshouser (Carson) pitched two scoreless innings.

The Bulldogs scored four in the top of the first and made it a romp with a six-run ninth.

Catawba pitcher Greg Brown was named SAC Pitcher of the Week for his 10-inning gem against Lenoir-Rhyne on Friday.

HS SOFTBALL

GRANITE QUARRY — West Rowan opened the game with a Kenadi Sproul walk and a two-run homer by Emma Clarke and went on to take an 8-1 South Piedmont Conference win against East Rowan.

It was close most of the way. The Falcons (7-2, 3-1) scored five in the top of the seventh to break it open.

Clarke had two hits and drove in three runs. Sproul scored two. Karsen Simpson and Riley Haggas had two hits each.

Arabelle Shulenberger was strong in the circle for the Falcons. She allowed four hits and struck out four.

Kori Miller had double for the Mustangs (6-4, 2-3).

•••

LANDIS — Carson won 9-1 at South Rowan to stay in the thick of the SPC race.

Abbey Nixon homered for the Cougars (5-6, 4-1) and drove in three runs.

Landry Stewart went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs.

Phoebe Cole had two hits and two RBIs. Lonna Addison tripled.

Cole was strong in the circle, striking out 10 and holding the Raiders to five hits.

McKinley Faw had a double for South (7-5 2-3).

•••

Salisbury battered Lexington 18-0 in a three-inning Central Carolina Conference game.

Katie Peeler pitched a no-hitter for Salisbury with seven strikeouts. She also stood out as a hitter with a homer and a double and five RBIs.

Ashley Yang had two hits, including a triple. Riley Peltz and Rachel McCullough drove in two runs each.

•••

Lake Norman topped Mooresville 4-2 in a big Greater Metro matchup.

HS SOCCER

Anna Mead had two goals and four assists to lead West Rowan to a 6-0 SPC win against East Rowan.

Brittany Vanhoose had a goal and an assist, as did Selma Mehmedovic.

Lauren Corriher and Lesli Guerrero also scored.

Emily Kelly and Alison Campos shared the shutout.

•••

North Rowan won 2-1 in overtime against Thomasville in CCC soccer.

Daphne Robinson scored on an assist by Ashley Madrid.

Abbey Beam scored for the Cavaliers on a penalty kick.

•••