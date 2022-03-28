Police say 39-year-old woman died from injuries following assault on Ludwick Avenue Saturday

Published 5:21 pm Monday, March 28, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Police say a 39-year-old woman died from injuries following an assault early Saturday morning on Ludwick Avenue.

Salisbury Police officers say around 1 a.m. they were dispatched to 414 Ludwick Avenue in reference to an assault. They located Maggie Elizabeth Clinding inside the residence with injuries consistent of an assault. Despite attempting life-saving measures, Clinding succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the incident and no other details are available at this time. Anyone with information about this case can contact Lt. Justin Crews at 704-638-5333.

