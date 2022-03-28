Police investigating shooting at West D Avenue that left one dead, another injured

Published 10:13 am Monday, March 28, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

 SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in the 300 block of West D Avenue.

Police responded to a call around 9:40 p.m. where they say at least two people were shot, with one confirmed dead and another injured whose condition is not known at this time. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Lt. Justin Crews at 704-638-5333.

