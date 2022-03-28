Area Sports Briefs: Ritchie hurls perfect game for South softball

From staff reports

LANDIS — South Rowan freshman Lexie Ritchie threw a perfect game in South Rowan’s 9-0 softball win against South Davidson on Monday.

Ritchie retired 21 straight Wildcats and struck out nine. South Davidson came into the game with a 6-0 record.

Kynlee Dextraze went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead South’s offense.

Skye Fernandez had two hits and scored two runs for the Raiders (7-4). Bailey Yon had two hits and two RBIs. Zoie Miller had a triple and scored twice.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Carson topped A.L. Brown 9-5 in a non-conference game on Monday.

The Cougars (4-6) got three hits, including a triple, from Lonna Addison. Holly Stowe went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Landry Stewart and Abbey Nixon had two hits each.

Kaylyn Belfield went 4-for-4 for the Wonders (7-5). Kaylee Yow, Lindsay Wolford and Emily David had two hits apiece.

HS girls soccer

West Davidson defeated Salisbury 1-0 in an important, early Central Carolina Conference matchup on Monday.

Allie Brown scored directly on a corner kick for the game-winner.

Salisbury (6-1, 1-1) took its first loss.

“We developed a couple of bad habits early on this season and we paid for them tonight,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “West Davidson had a great game plan and executed it to perfection. They deserved to win.”

Salisbury has no time to rest. The match originally scheduled for Thursday at Thomasville has been moved up to tonight to avoid late-week rain.

Salisbury then takes on South Davidson Wednesday night at home at 6 p.m.

HS boy tennis

Salisbury (7-0, 6-0) stayed undefeated on Monday with a 9-0 win against Central Carolina Conference opponent South Davidson.

Kevin Williams was named player of the match.

•••

East Rowan took an 8-1 non-conference win against Gray Stone on Monday.

Ryan Brady, Owen Kesler, Blake Matthews, Josh Gardner and Preston Stephens won singles matches for East (5-4).

Gavin McDaniel/Brady, Kesler/Matthews and Gardner/Stephens swept doubles.

HS baseball

It’s a big night for South Piedmont Conference baseball.

Carson (6-3, 3-1) plays at East Rowan (9-1, 4-0) in the first big SPC matchup this season of Rowan teams.

South Rowan (7-2, 4-0) plays at Lake Norman Charter. West Rowan (7-3, 3-1) is at Central Cabarrus.

•••

The Jonathan Thacker Foundation Game (A.L. Brown vs. Concord) is set for Thursday at Atrium Health Ballpark on March 31 at 6:30 p.m.

HS boys golf

Salisbury shot 159 to win a Central Carolina Conference golf match at Winding Creek on Monday.

Medalist Will Webb shot 34. Other scorers for SHS were Warren Fesperman (39), Nick Antosek (43) and Bo Brincefield (43).

West Davidson shot 171 for second place.

The CCC teams will compete at Lexington Golf Club on Monday.

•••

In South Piedmont Conference golf at McCanless, West Rowan won with a 149 total to beat Lake Norman Charter by two shots.

McGwire Owen (35), Tyler Kepley (37), Gage Ludwick (38)and Charlie Young (39) were the scorers for West. Justin Cole shot 41.

Lake Norman Charter’s Will Dalton was medalist with a 34.

Carson finished third, with Harrison McCall shooting 37. Northwest Cabarrus was fourth.

Jackson Black shot 38 for fifth-place South Rowan. Landon Merrell shot 35 and Jaden Sprinkle shot 36 for sixth-place East Rowan.

SPC team will compete at River Run next.

College baseball

Catawba takes on defending national champ Wingate tonight at 6 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis.

•••

Charlie Klingler (East Rowan) is batting .364 for High Point and hit his first college homer on Sunday.

College softball

Catawba lost a doubleheader to Limestone, 13-5 and 11-6.

Freshman Kary Hales (Carson) was a bright spot for the Indians with a 5-for-7 effort and four RBIs.

Lenoir-Rhyne visits Catawba at 3 p.m. on Wednesday for two games.

College basketball

Livingstone’s Navar Elmore was named a second-team All-America for HBCU schools by Boxtorow.

College tennis

Alison Sloop (Carson) helped Pfeiffer beat NC Wesleyan 6-3.

Sloop won at No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Middle school

West Middle baseball defeated Knox 38-1 in three innings on Monday.

The Bulldgs were led by Luke Ponczka with two homers and JR Taylor with one.

Cam Kluttz picked up the win.

West will play at Erwin on Thursday.

•••

Corriher-Lipe won 9-5 against Mooresville.

Winning pitcher Matt Overcash and Trever Arnette had two hits each.

Overcash and Cooper Welch had two RBIs each.

Catawba athletics

The CLASS Act Fundraiser on Saturday raised $100,000 for Catawba’s women’s athletic teams.

•••

The Catawba Chiefs Cub is up to 713 members, including 269 new members this year.

•••

Catawba swept weekly honors for SAC men’s lacrosse, with Bakari Neely getting the offensive honor and Tyler Holland honored for defense.

Local golf

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice event on Sunday.

The first-place team was Crystal Clement, Susan Wydner, Ralph Carver and Lenny Maseuli.

The second-place team was Pdaber, Heather DePalma-Spivey and Bev & Ty Cobb.

Clement had the longest putt.