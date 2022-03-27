Rowan Republicans to host grand opening of new headquarters on West Innes Street

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 27, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

Nancy Vick, wife of Don Vick, the former chairman of the Rowan Republican Party, places balloons on signs outside the new headquarters in 2020. SHAVONNE POTTS/SALISBURY POST

SALISBURY — Rowan County Republicans will celebrate the grand opening of their new headquarters on West Innes Street Friday evening.

The new facility is located at 100 West Innes St., Suite 103. The grand opening is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. The party invites members of the public to visit the new facility and meet candidates, pick up candidate signs and literature and volunteer.

The party thanks a handful of sponsors for helping make the new headquarters possible, including N.C. Rep. Harry Warren, N.C. Sen. Carl Ford, county commissioner Greg Edds, party chairman Elaine Hewitt and husband Butch Clements, John Leatherman, Tom Smith, Bill Graham, Gerry Wood, Richard “Jimbo” Shaver and more.

For more information, email information@rowanrepublicans.com or call 980-643-1009.

About Natalie Anderson

Natalie Anderson covers the city of Salisbury, politics and more for the Salisbury Post. She joined the staff in January 2020 after graduating from Louisiana State University, where she was editor of The Reveille newspaper. Email her at natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com or call her at 704-797-4246.

email author More by Natalie

More Politics

Lieutenant governor explains abortion decision decades ago

Business owner Kevin Crutchfield wants to preserve American dream in bid for District 83

Political Notebook: Medicaid expansion looks promising in North Carolina, Rep. Sasser says

Political Notebook: Local Democratic candidates talk 2022 election during annual convention

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    If you could vote today, which Rowan County sheriff's candidate would you cast a ballot for?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...