Rowan Republicans to host grand opening of new headquarters on West Innes Street

SALISBURY — Rowan County Republicans will celebrate the grand opening of their new headquarters on West Innes Street Friday evening.

The new facility is located at 100 West Innes St., Suite 103. The grand opening is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. The party invites members of the public to visit the new facility and meet candidates, pick up candidate signs and literature and volunteer.

The party thanks a handful of sponsors for helping make the new headquarters possible, including N.C. Rep. Harry Warren, N.C. Sen. Carl Ford, county commissioner Greg Edds, party chairman Elaine Hewitt and husband Butch Clements, John Leatherman, Tom Smith, Bill Graham, Gerry Wood, Richard “Jimbo” Shaver and more.

For more information, email information@ rowanrepublicans.com or call 980-643-1009.