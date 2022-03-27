My Turn, Time Deal: We’re in trouble, folks

Several articles I’ve read this week in the Wall Street Journal — one of the more objective news sources — leave me shaking my head in disbelief, frustration and yes, anger.

There were accounts of two instances this month where conservative speakers were invited to speak at law schools (Yale and UC–San Francisco) but were violently and angrily shouted down by woke law students to the point where their presentations were cancelled in the interest of the speaker’s safety. It should be concerning to all of us that this was done by people studying to be lawyers — responsible for fair application of the law through civil discourse and due process, but have been so corrupted by liberal, politically correct academia.

Then there’s the article by Senator John Kennedy where we learn that even as Putin was assembling troops to invade Ukraine, unleashing unimaginable misery of millions of innocents, the International Monetary Fund sent Moscow over $17 billion with the blessing of the Biden administration and the U.S. Federal Reserve. What’s more – additional gifts were made to others of America’s political adversaries ($4.5 billion to Iran and $40 billion to China) and more even larger transfers are planned. This is all despite the fact that the U.S. has the power to veto IMF decisions – power that the administration fails to use.

Finally, we’re watching the eventual confirmation of a Supreme Court justice who President Biden admittedly chose based on race and gender, not considering who was best qualified. The fact that Biden would unwisely vow that he would fill two of the most important positions in the land (vice president and Supreme Court justice) based on any criteria other than best-qualifications raises question as to his overall judgement.

Although I hoped President Biden would do well as president (hoping otherwise is like hoping the pilot of the plane you’re on crashes — you’re going to go down with him) any objective look at America today would have to conclude that we’re in real trouble, folks. Here’s hoping we have and make better choices at the ballot box in the future.

Tim Deal lives in Rowan County.