Family, friends ring in spring together in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY — Families and friends gathered at Gateway Park on Saturday for Downtown Salisbury Inc.’s Ring in Spring.

The Easter Bunny stopped by to take pictures and plenty of people packed onto the back of a tractor trailer for hayrides around several downtown streets. Musical entertainment was provided by Colton Sherrill and Kent Smith. The duo sang familiar songs while kids completed arts and crafts projects provided by the Pedal Factory. Performers ranging in age from 6 to 14 from Spotlight Dance Company debuted several routines. Bunny-themed Easter baskets were handed out along with bags of popcorn.

Easter Bunny pictures will be ready on Friday, April 1 and can be accessed and downloaded by visiting Downtown Salisbury Inc.’s Facebook page.