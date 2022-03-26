Lynna Clark: Rest is a gift not to be taken for granted

“He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.” — Psalm 23:2 KJV

Rest.

It’s a gift we should never take for granted. Just ask the man who works a double shift at the warehouse where he’s paid according to the number of boxes he loads. Or the young mother who is doing her best to raise good children but has so much on her plate she can hardly breathe. Or the doctor who can’t get around to all his patients without rushing through the information at hand. Or the cancer patient who’s up all night sick as a dog.

Rest is a gift from the Lord. While the nation of Israel was being formed, the God of Moses handed down an unusual commandment. While the surrounding nations worked continually just to survive, the Lord promised the Jews that if they took a day off to rest, he would supply their needs. Rest would serve as a testimony of God’s goodness as the other nations watched.

It seems that rest is about trust. Can’t you just see yourself lying back in a plush green pasture, gazing at the cloudless blue sky, thinking of all the things the Lord has done for you? I’d have to spread out an old quilt first because grass makes me itchy, but you get the point. Somewhere in the background is the sound of a gurgling stream. Water flows over smooth rocks with almost a musical quality, soothing and restful.

“He lets me rest in green meadows; He leads me beside peaceful streams.”

Beloved ones: May we take a moment each day to consider the Lord’s great kindness. Trust him enough to rest in his care. Turn off the world and enter his presence. It’s the best rest you’ll ever have.

Lynna Clark lives in Salisbury. Read more at LynnasWonderfulLife.wordpress.com