First Presbyterian in Kannapolis offering portrayal of ‘The Last Supper’ April 10

KANNAPOLIS — First Presbyterian Church of Kannapolis will put on a presentation of “The Last Supper” on Palm Sunday.

The church began in 1961 what has become a beloved community tradition — the drama by Ernest K. Emurian based on Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting. The sanctuary altar is transformed into a life-size “upper room,” as congregants portray Jesus and his 12 disciples during their last Passover together. Jesus has just announced that one of them will betray him.

In turn, the disciples “come alive” and ask in their own hearts and minds, “Is it I, Lord?”

The drama is a moving reminder of Jesus’ sacrifice and has become a labor of love for the congregation. This year will mark the church’s 20th

presentation.

The dress rehearsal is Saturday, April 9, and the presentation, which is open to the public, will be April 10, at 7:30 p.m.