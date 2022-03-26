Blotter: March 25

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported larceny from her motor vehicle in the 600 block of East Bank Street in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A woman reported her motor vehicle was stolen in the 100 block of West Thomas Street in Salisbury on Thursday.

• Gene Ray Lloyd, 43, was arrested on charge of shoplifting in the 300 black of South Arlington Street in Salisbury on Thursday.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman was victim to burglary by forcible entry in the 8900 block of Cool Springs Road in Woodleaf on Thursday. The total estimated loss was $2,700.

• A man reported his tractor was stolen in the 400 block of Memory Lane in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A woman was victim to simple assault in the 2900 block of Shue Road in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A man reported a firearm was stolen in the 10700 block of Old Concord Road in China Grove on Thursday. The estimated value of the firearm was $850.

• A man was victim to burglary by forcible entry in the 6300 block of South Main Street in Salisbury on Thursday. The estimated total loss was $15.

