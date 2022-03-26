Area Sports Briefs: East loses non-conference baseball game at Mooresville; Catawba sweeps Bears

From staff reports

MOORESVILLE — East Rowan’s baseball team lost a non-conference game at Mooresville 4-3 in eight innings on Saturday.

Chad Harvey went the distance for the Blue Devils (4-6), who scored the deciding run on an error.

Dylan Valley and Logan Dyer (1-1) pitched for East.

Griffin Warden had three hits for the Mustangs. Cameron Padgett had two.

It was the first loss for East (9-1, 4-0).

• East stayed unbeaten in the South Piedmont Conference on Friday, as Chance Mako (3-0) struck out nine. He got relief help from Nate Hayworth.

Morgan Padgett homered for East, while Cobb Hightower had a two-run single.

•••

CONCORD — South Rowan (7-2, 4-0) kept pace in the SPC with East by hammering Concord 12-2 in six innings on Friday.

Kane Kepley had three hits. Jacob Ritchie, Carson Crainshaw and Colton Fisher had two hits each. Nathan Chrismon had two sac flies.

Crainshaw (2-0) struck out 11 in five innings.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Carson lost 5-4 at Northwest Cabarrus on Friday in SPC play.

Northwest (7-2, 2-2) rallied with three runs in the sixth.

Hayden Simmerson (2-3) struck out 10 and walked one in 5 1/3 innings for the Cougars (6-3, 3-1). Samuel Safrit had two doubles, while Simmerson had two hits.

Tanner Kaler was the winning pitcher.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan won 6-5 against Lake Norman Charter in SPC action on Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons (7-3, 3-1) got strong pitching from Jake Blevins (2-2). He allowed one earned run in six innings and struck out seven.

Drew Burton got the save.

Zander Burton had two hits and two RBIs. Casey Gouge scored three runs.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Ja’Lan Chambers drove in two runs, as A.L. Brown (2-8, 0-6) beat Cedar Ridge 4-3 on Saturday.

Tyler Zedalis hit two homers as Cox Mill clobbered the Wonders 17-7 in SPC action on Friday.

SOFTBALL

MOUNT ULLA — Emma Clarke stole home in the bottom of the seventh to give West Rowan an 8-7 win against Grove City, Ohio, on Saturday.

Clarke and Brooke Kennerly had two hits. Ashlee Ennis and Karsen Simpson drove in two apiece.

Carmen Freeze got the win.

• Freeze struck out seven and pitched a shutout in a 14-0 South Piedmont Conference win against Concord on Friday.

Clarke homered. Simpson tripled. Taylor Keller, Brooke Kennerly, Regan Roakes and Arabelle Shulenburger had doubles for the Falcons (6-2, 3-1).

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — Camryn Perkins pitched a one-hitter for five innings as East Rowan (6-3, 2-2) rolled 10-0 against South Rowan in SPC action on Friday.

Eleni Miller and Maddie Roberts had two RBIs each for the Mustangs. Roberts, Addie Plott and Chloe Shank had two hits.

Zoie Miller had the only hit for South (6-4, 2-2).

•••

CONCORD — Carson dropped a 5-4 decision at Central Cabarrus in SPC play on Friday.

Central (6-1, 4-0) scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to take over first place in the league.

Carson (3-6, 3-1) got a two-run double from Abbey Nixon and came back from a 4-0 deficit to a 4-all tie in the sixth.

Nixon, Makayla Johnson and Phoebe Cole had two hits.

Lonna Addison pitched a complete game and struck out six for the Cougars.

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury beat East Davidson 6-3 in Central Carolina Conference action on Friday for the Hornets’ first win.

The Hornets (1-7, 1-1) had a five-run third inning to back strong pitching by Katie Peeler.

Mallory Link had two hits. Link, Rachel McCullough, Carolina Cozart and Autumn Walser had RBIs.

•••

Mary Sobataka (West Rowan) hit a grand slam in UNC Wilmington’s 8-7 victory against East Carolina.

GOLF

CHINA GROVE — In South Piedmont Conference golf at Warrior, Lake Norman Charter edged Northwest Cabarrus, despite 34s by NWC’s Cooper Burris and Talan Harrison.

There were a lot of strong scores. West Rowan took third, with McGwire Owen and Gage Ludwick leading with 38s. Carson didn’t have anyone in the 30s, but got a 41 from Cade Cranfield and was deep enough to take fourth. Jackson Black shot 38 for fifth-place South Rowan. Landon Merrell shot 38 for sixth-place East Rowan.

BOYS TENNIS

SALISBURY — Salisbury (6-0, 5-0) stayed undefeated with a 9-0 victory against Wheatmore.

Will Koontz, Colin Donaldson, Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Kevin Williams and Wyatt Goodnight won in singles and doubles for the Hornets.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — South Rowan (6-1, 5-1) has an experienced team and kept a firm grip on second place in the South Piedmont Conference with 9-0 win against East Rowan.

Joey Caraccio, Noah Steedley, Richard Gould, Grayson Steedley, Cameron King and Carsten Carey won in singles and doubles for South.

The Mustangs (4-4, 4-3) are in third place. Lake Norman Charter is very strong and is undefeated.

TRACK AND FIELD

LANDIS — Both Northwest Cabarrus teams won a South Piedmont Conference track meet at South Rowan that also included West Rowan and Lake Norman Charter.

The South girls edged West for second place. West’s boys placed second.

South girls winners — Mesiyah Howell in the 100 (13.20 seconds), Rylie Williams in the discus (81 feet, 2.5 inches), Bethany Rymer in the 3200 (14:47) and Macy Miller in the high jump (5 feet)

West girls winners — Katelyn Lentz in the 400 (1:05.30) and Cyanah Barger in the long jump (12-5)

South boys winners — Eli Julian in the 800 (2:04) and 1600 (4:48), Marcus Holloman in the high jump (6-2) and long jump (20-3), Grayson Cromer in the 3200 (11:24), Caleb Holmes in the pole vault (10-6)

West boys winners — Anwar Davis in the 100 (11.08) and Adrian Stockton in the 400 (53.63), 4×200 (1:34.22)

•••

TYRO — Salisbury’s won a track meet at West Davidson that also included North Rowan and South Davidson.

West Davidson’s girls won, with North second and Salisbury third.

Salisbury girls winners — Sutton Webb in the 800 (2:31), Dashia Canada in the 200 (28.5) and 400 (1:06.2), Millie Wymbs in the 1600 (6:27), 4×100 (55.9)

North girls winners — Tai’lah Ward won four events, the long jump, 100 hurdles (16.5), 300 hurdles and the 100 (13.1), Brittany Ellis in the shot and discus, Aniya Brown in the triple jump (), 4×200 (1:53.2)

Salisbury boys winners — Deuce Walker in the 100 (11.3) and 200 (23.2), Marcus Cook in the long jump (20-7.5) and triple jump (43-3.5), 4×100 (44.6)

North boys winnners — Quintin Wilson in the 110 hurdles (17.2) and the 300 hurdles (46.5) and Pharrell Hailey in the shot put (41-9)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SALISBURY — Catawba’s baseball team swept a weekend series at Newman Park, beating South Atlantic Conference rival Lenoir-Rhyne three times.

Greg Brown struck out 10 and pitched 10 innings to win 2-1 on Friday night. Zack Miller drove in both runs for the Indians (21-11, 10-2).

• Catawba out-slugged Lenoir-Rhyne 10-7 in Saturday’s first game. Dylan Driver (Carson) homered. Miller, Luke Spiva and Carlos Lara had two hits each.

• Catawba won a 2-1 seven-inning nightcap with four pitchers getting the job done, Miller had the only Catawba RBI.

Maddux Holshouser (Carson) was sharp in relief, after Mason Gwyn gave the Indians a good start.

Adam Dossenback was credited with wins in both of Saturday’s games. Robbie Cowie closed both games.

Catawba is now second in the SAC standings, one game behind Wingate (27-3, 11-1).