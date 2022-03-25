Salisbury Farmers Market returning on April 16

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Farmers Market will make its return on April 16, bringing fresh produce, baked goods, crafts and more to the Railwalk Pavilion each Saturday morning throughout the summer and fall.

Most produce won’t be ready for the first few weeks of the market, but there will still be plenty to draw customers to 228 E. Kerr St. Mike Miller, chair of the Salisbury Farmers Market Board of Directors and the owner of Miller Farms, said the market likes to open on the second weekend of April to capitalize on prime flower-planting season and give people a taste of the year’s first strawberries.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, with the best selection available early. This will be the market’s third year at the Railwalk Pavilion, which provides both open air and a roof on rainy days.

Misty Fisher is slated to be the market manager this year. Miller said Fisher promises to be a “great asset” for the market.

“She seems to be energetic about hosting events and putting stuff together for us and that’s what we need,” Miller said.

The market plans on hosting monthly children’s events at the market and will include live music as much as possible.

About 20 vendors will be at the market on a weekly basis offering everything from meat to micro-greens. Miller said several familiar faces have already signed up for this year, including How Sweet It Is, Teachers Can, Too!, Correll Farms, Two Pigs Farm, Happy Roots, Twin Oak Farms, Home Grown With Love, Sawdust, Sparks & Stitches, The Soap Shack and Moo Chick Farm. A full list of vendors can be found online at visitsalisburync.com.

Miller said the market will add some new vendors this year too, such as Cairn Coffee Roasters. The veteran-owned, Concord-based company roasts coffee beans in small batches with a commitment to conservation.

Prospective vendors can still apply for their spot at the market by speaking with Market Manager Misty Fisher or by sending an application to PO Box 934 Salisbury, NC 28145. Applications can be downloaded online at visitsalisburync.com. The annual membership fee is $100. The daily space rental is $10 for members and $25 for non-members.