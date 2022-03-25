More Goodwill: Nonprofit building new donation center, retail store on Faith Road

SALISBURY — Goodwill is building a second store in Salisbury to reach donors and shoppers on the eastern side of Rowan County.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is constructing a building at 417 Faith Road, across the street from Aldi. Significant progress has been made on the store since contractors broke ground in the summer and the store’s expected completion date is late June.

With a territory that includes 31 counties, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is one of 156 independent community-based Goodwill organizations that make up Goodwill Industries International. The nonprofit uses sales from donated items to fund employment and training programs to help find jobs.

“Our basic theme is to try to help people find work and become self-sufficient within the community,” said Bill Haymore, chief operations officer for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina.

Goodwill operates the Rowan County Career Center at 1923 South Main St., where it offers free services to help job seekers including resume-writing assistance, skills assessment, career coaching, access to computers, help with interviewing skills and job placement services. The center partners with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to provide resources for continuing education and offers services specifically for veterans and their families.

The Faith Road store will be the nonprofit’s second location in Rowan County, joining the Goodwill at 836 Jake Alexander Blvd. Built more than two decades ago, Haymore said the Goodwill store on Jake Alexander Boulevard was one of the first in the region constructed specifically for Goodwill from the ground up. It’s also been an extremely successful location.

“Salisbury continues to be a growing and thriving town and for years and years Salisbury has always supported our Goodwill with donations and with shopping,” Haymore said.

He said it just made sense to add a second location on the east side of Salisbury.

“As the population continues to grow in Salisbury and our comprehension of it is that it seems to be growing in that area,” Haymore said. “A lot of the retail, commerce, rooftops and things are on that side of the town and that side of the county. We wanted to have an additional place that’s convenient for our donors, our shoppers and to continue to serve that market.”

The Faith Road store will be about 12,500 square feet and will have a drive-thru where people can drop off donations. Goodwill accepts clothing, furniture, jewelry and much more and donations are tax deductible.

The store will be hiring for 12-15 full-time positions. More information can be found online at goodwillnwnc.org.