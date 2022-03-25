Blotter: Salisbury man charged with felony assault

SALISBURY – A Salisbury man was arrested on multiple assault charges Tuesday.

Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, of Salisbury was charged with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Gunshots were heard by 911 communications staff when a call was placed from Morgan’s residence on Farmstead Lane.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. John Sifford said Morgan was found with several lacerations on his face.

Morgan told deputies he had not fired any weapons, but they found rifle cartridge casings at the scene.

The victim claimed Morgan was drinking, started an argument with her and threw her on the floor. She kicked him to get away, ran outside to her car before returning to get her phone and went back outside to the car. Morgan allegedly followed outside with a rifle, pointed it at her and told her to go inside, fired shots at the ground and pulled her from the car.

Morgan was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other police reports:

• A handgun was found in the 700 block of Crescent Road in Rockwell on Tuesday.

• A check forgery was reported at Lazy Five Ranch on Tuesday.

• An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Double J Lane in Salisbury on Tuesday.

• Larceny was reported at the Burlington outlet on Tingle Drive on Tuesday. The estimated loss was $1.

• Larceny was reported in the 7600 block of West N.C. Hwy. 152 in Moorseville on Tuesday. The estimated loss was $20.

• Vandalism was reported at Timber Ridge Treatment Center in Gold Hill on Tuesday.

• Drug possession was reported at 115 West Liberty Street on Wednesday.

• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Dolly Madison Road on Wednesday. The estimated loss was $200.

• An assault was reported at the N.C. Department of Corrections High Rise facility at 1245 Camp Road on Wednesday,

• A larceny from a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Bank Street on Thursday.