Update: Sheriff’s Office says no evidence of active shooter on Pfeiffer University

Story updated at 2:28 p.m.

By Chris Miller with the Stanly News & Press

Following an unconfirmed call about an active shooter at Pfeiffer University’s Misenheimer campus Thursday afternoon, no evidence of a shooter was found.

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, along with Misenheimer Police and multiple agencies within the county, searched the campus, which was cleared of students and staff who were on lockdown, according to Sheriff Jeff Crisco.

“We could not find anything that led us to believe that there was an active shooter at Pfeiffer,” Crisco said, noting that all the students and staff are safe.

A phone call came in to the Misenheimer Police around 1 p.m. about an active shooter, said Casey Habich, director of marketing and communications for the university, according to a conversation he had with Misenheimer Police Chief Erik McGinnis.

Shortly after, the university was placed on lockdown at around 1:15 p.m., Habich said. Several local businesses and Gray Stone Day School were also placed on lockdown.

Police investigated every building on campus and found nothing indicating the presence of any active shooter. There was also no sound of gunfire, according to Habich.

Once every building on campus had been cleared, the lockdown was lifted at 2 p.m., Habich said.

Crisco mentioned First Bank in Richfield had been robbed around the same time of the alleged active shooter situation, but he could not say whether the two were related.

“Everybody initially went to the university and as that was happening, then the bank robbery call came in so we’re just now starting the true investigation at the bank,” Crisco said.

He could not speak to whether any money was stolen but said no shots had been fired. No bank employees were injured.