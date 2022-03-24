Meals on Wheels will celebrate anniversary with event at Bell Tower Green

SALISBURY — Meals on Wheels Rowan will celebrate the 50th national anniversary of March for Meals by hosting March on the Bell Tower Green on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

March for Meals is a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and the homebound seniors who rely on nutritious home-delivered meals to remain healthy and independent at home.

The event at Bell Tower Green was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was moved due to the potential for severe weather.

“This is such an exciting year for Meals on Wheels Rowan as we celebrate our 45th Anniversary and the 50th national anniversary of March for Meals, we are so excited to ‘March’ for Meals on Wheels with our volunteers and supporters for an evening

of food and fun,” Executive Director Cindy Fink said.

Hotdogs from the Hotdog Shack and Cold Stone Creamery will be available for purchase. The first 100 volunteers will receive a free meal as thanks for their service.

There will be activities, information tables and music provided by Virtual Sounds from 4 to 5 p.m. At 5 p.m. there will be remarks made by Rowan County Commissioner Judy Klusman, Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander, Meals on Wheels board Vice President Kevin Pruitt and Meals on Wheels volunteer Missy Brown. The evening will conclude with a special march around the park, led by Fink.

Meals on Wheels Rowan would like to invite all volunteers, supporters, and the community to come out to Bell Tower Green to celebrate 50 years of March for Meals and to raise awareness for the need for nutritious home-delivered meals for homebound seniors.